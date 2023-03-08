Open in App
Tualatin, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Tualatin Police Log: Pickleball paddles unsuccessfully stolen

By Tualatin Police Department,

5 days ago

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance between two women in the 6600 block of Southwest Sagert Street.

A man stole three pair of sunglasses worth over $1,000 from a business in the 7200 block of Southwest Bridgeport Road.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Two women stole approximately $500 from Ulta in the 7000 block of Southwest Nyberg Street.

Thursday, Feb. 23

A man used an electrical stun gun on another person in the 19300 block of Southwest 65th Avenue. The victims in this case declined to pursue criminal charges at this time.

An unknown driver failed to perform the duties of a driver (property) after crashing into an unoccupied parked vehicle near Southwest Hazelbrook Road and Pacific Highway.

Friday, Feb. 24

A trespass warning at a business in the 7000 block of Southwest Nyberg Street led to the arrest of a man for assault and probation violation.

Officers cited a driver near Interstate 5 and Southwest Carman Drive for driving while suspended.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Officers arrested a man in the 18700 block of Southwest 90th Avenue for hit-and-run, DUII (alcohol) and probation violation.

Unknown suspect(s) broke into a business in the 20900 block of Southwest 105th Avenue and stole spools of copper wire.

Sunday, Feb. 26

Officers cited a man who stole pickleball paddles from Dick's Sporting Goods in the 17700 block of Southwest Lower Boones Ferry Road.

An unknown subject stole a shopping cart full of plastic Starbucks cups in the 17700 block of Southwest Lower Boones Ferry Road.

Officers arrested a man near Southwest Boones Ferry Road and Martinazzi Avenue for DUII (alcohol).

Monday, Feb. 27

Officers responded to an assault in the 8500 block of Southwest Dakota Drive.

An unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s car key from unsecured locker and then unlawfully entered the victim’s car and stole the victim’s wallet. This occurred while the victim was inside the gym in the 17900 block of Southwest McEwan Road.

