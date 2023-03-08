Forest Grove Police Log: Cops investigate donuts

Friday, Feb. 17

A local smoke shop reported an employee nabbed a tip jar and attempted to hightail it out of the area on foot. He was quickly apprehended by responding officers and taken into custody for theft and violating his probation. He was lodged at the jail; the tip jar was returned.

A caller reported a man left their residence in a vehicle while intoxicated. The man was gone prior to police arrival, but returned shortly to the scene where he was confirmed to be under the influence. He was arrested for DUII.

A caller reported a man dressed in black was playing a solo game of hide-and-seek amidst several fenced-in trees. He was either gone upon police arrival or just really good at his game, as officers were unable to locate anyone in the area.

Saturday, Feb. 18

A caller reported they were being threatened by a neighbor. The neighbor, in turn, called police to complain about the first caller. Police found the matter was rooted in a longstanding beef between the two and that the alleged threats were over contacting property management. They were advised to leave each other alone. No crime.

Officers responded to an injury crash just outside of town in the middle of the night during which one vehicle clipped another after crossing the center line. One individual was transported for pain. The offending driver was arrested for DUII and later found to have more than twice the legal blood alcohol content.

While conducting extra patrols in a construction site, night shift officers located a man with whom they are well familiar with parked suspiciously next to a new build. The man advised he was walking his dog — at 1 a.m. While odd, police found no evidence of anything criminal.

Sunday, Feb. 19

A patrol officer located an unoccupied vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Hillsboro parked along Highway 47, and spotted multiple male suspects walking away upon arrival. Two of the individuals were later contacted and found to have outstanding felony warrants; they were arrested and lodged at the jail. Officers continue to investigate. A third individual not related to the stolen vehicle who also had outstanding warrants was located in the vicinity. He, too, was arrested and lodged.

A caller reported someone “keyed” their vehicle overnight, causing more than $1,500 in damage. Police are investigating.

Officers are investigating a possible hit-and-run after a caller reported seeing a vehicle and bicyclist collide. The cyclist was located and declined any medical services.

Monday, Feb. 20

A caller reported someone — or something — was prowling about her garage in the middle of the night. Officers searched the premises and found nothing amiss or out of place.

Officers are investigating after a vehicle’s windows were smashed out overnight in a residential area.

A hotel reported a guest left behind several rounds of ammunition. Attempts to contact the guest were to no avail. The bullets were seized for destruction.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

A caller reported their neighbors had installed security cameras in retaliation against the caller’s own recording devices. On investigation, police found no indication any of the surveillance measures, or alleged countermeasures, were illegally placed or directed.

Officers are investigating after a man allegedly threatened another with a knife following a dispute near a local convenience store.

A caller reported a neighbor was outside their apartment complex yelling and screaming in the morning hours. On arrival, police found the neighbor was fine, just letting off some steam following a stressful morning of getting ready for work and school. He was advised to find alternative means of dealing with his frustrations in the future.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Police were called after one neighbor punched another in the face following a dispute over driving dangerously in the snow. On sorting out the details, both neighbors received citations — one for assault, the other for reckless driving.

Police responded to a residence on Main Street where a caller reported someone stole a propane heater and tank. Officers tracked the suspect’s footprints through the snow and ultimately located him in a field just outside of town. He was arrested and lodged for theft, as well as an outstanding warrant.

Police responded to a report of donuts in a local parking lot. Alas, the donuts were not of the fried, carb-o-licious kind, but instead the traffic infraction. Officers spoke at length to a group of teenage drivers about the dangers of “doing donuts,” especially on slick, frosty roads. The youths agreed to cease and move along.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Officers are investigating after a local bar was broken into overnight, from which thieves absconded with both cash and alcohol.

A caller reported juvenile sledders were careening down their street and into the caller’s house and garage. Officers spoke with the parents of the youths, who agreed to have an adult present to mitigate any potential collisions.

A caller reported they heard someone in their apartment and located muddy footprints inside. Upon investigation, it was determined the footprints and noise were caused by the caller’s roommate. No crime.