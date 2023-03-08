Seth Rogen bemoans reviews, calls film criticism 'devastating': What critics are saying

Seth Rogen takes criticism to heart.

The 40-year-old actor and comedian bemoaned in Monday's episode of the "The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett" podcast the impact of critical reviews.

"It sucks," he said. "I think if most critics knew how much it hurt the people that they are writing about (they would be) second guessing the way they write these things."

The "The Interview" actor and director lamented critics, whose role it is in entertainment journalism to provide honest and constructive commentary, with Rogen noting that harsh reviews are "devastating."

"I know people who never recover," he said. "It is devastating when you are being like institutionally told that your personal expression was bad. Like that is like devastating."

He recalled his work in 2014's "The Interview" and the 2011 superhero comedy "Green Hornet," both of which received mid-range to unfavorable reviews.

"I honestly think things like 'The Interview' were more like, painful as far as like people really taking joy … and really kind of questioning the types of people that would want to make a movie like that in general," he said.

Critics weighed in on Rogen's commentary with mixed reviews.

Podcaster and movie critic William Bibbiani took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

"I feel for Seth Rogen, I really do, but critics are deluged with criticism constantly," Bibbiani wrote. "We're called hacks, we're called out of touch, we're called corrupt. And we don't just get that response from negative reviews. We also catch hell when we like things other people don't."

Michael Cuby , editor-at-large at Them, was not impressed.

"Like I’m sorry, but Seth Rogen is basically saying that negative criticism shouldn’t exist lest some fragile performer or creative get their feelings hurt? Maybe don’t read the reviews!" Cuby wrote in a Twitter thread , adding in an earlier tweet, "Say it with me: Criticism is not PR!"

But others were more receptive to his feedback.

Film critic Noah Gittell said there's a degree of truth Rogen's comments.

"Seth Rogen is right that critics can be mean just for fun sometimes," Gittell tweeted. "I'm guilty of it myself. We should do better. But he's off the mark when he suggests critics don't know what it's like to be criticized. We are artists. We write books. We make films. And criticism is art."

Decider 's Raven Brunner also weighed in, showing some sympathy toward Rogen.

"I’m always conflicted when creators/actors open up about negative reviews, but I think Seth Rogen made a good point," Brunner wrote on Twitter . "Critics should aspire to offer constructive criticism."

Brunner added that critics should respect the "heart, money & labor" that goes into creating movies.

Rogen previously complained about the the role of the critic in his 2021 memoir, "Yearbook," in which he shared anecdotes from his career and adolescence.

