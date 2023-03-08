Open in App
Topanga, CA
ABC7

Suspect in custody after barricade lasting for hours at Topanga home

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FiInw_0lCE2cc300

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were in a standoff for hours Wednesday with a suspect who barricaded himself in a Topanga home and claimed to have explosives.

The incident started around 11 a.m. on the 21000 block of Colina Drive in Topanga.

The suspect was finally persuaded to surrender around 1:30 p.m.

During the standoff the suspect was inside the house at first and shouting through a window at deputies. He then later stepped out into window to stand on an outdoor roof, staying there for hours in a bathrobe, and later just wearing boxer shorts. He pulled various items from the house onto the roof with him, including some binder notebooks and a blanket.

He claimed to have explosives but there was no evidence seen to support that claim.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was also on the scene.

The area around the standoff was evacuated as a precaution due to the threat of explosives.

A deputy climbed a ladder to the roof to speak with him. Eventually he climbed back into the house through the window and was taken into custody without further incident.

