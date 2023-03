An aerial view of the grounds of Cumberland Youth & Family Services in Denton. Courtesy photo/Cumberland Youth & Family Services

Denton residents lacking adequate coverage for mental health care can now receive counseling sessions at Cumberland Youth & Family Services thanks to a grant from the city of Denton.

Qualifying children, teens and adults who are under- or uninsured can receive in-person and online counseling services for as little as $5 per session through the Cumberland Community Counseling Program.