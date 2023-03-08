Taste of Luxury Series returns to Deer Valley with Chef Giancarlo Morelli

DEER VALLEY, Utah —Sample the brilliance of Michelin Star Chef Giancarlo Morelli from Italy with the Taste of Luxury Series planned for March 10-12 in The Lodges at Deer Valley’s Brass Tag. Experience a VIP meet and greet reception followed by five delectable Italian dinners and wine pairings. Learn to cook your own Italian feast during an intimate hands-on cooking class complete with a welcoming lunch. Finally, sip on coffee during brunch while observing Chief Morelli’s final cooking presentation.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chef Giancarlo Morelli to Deer Valley for the third installment of our Taste of Luxury Series this winter,” said Deer Valley Resort Vice President of Food and Beverage Jacob Musyt. “The entire resort team is looking forward to showcasing his renowned Italian Cuisine in our beautiful alpine setting.”

Attendees will enjoy a VIP reception followed by a five-course Italian dinner with chef Giancarlo Morelli on March 10. Wine and canapés will be passed as guests get acquainted with chef Morelli before indulging in one of chef Morelli’s favorite entrées crafted for the evening.

Take the opportunity to sharpen your skills in an intimate setting with chef Morelli and his award-winning cooking methods. On March 11, learn how to make pasta from scratch simply by following his expert guidance during a hands-on class complete with lunch and wine pairings perfect for feeding any culinary curiosity.

Also, on March 11, embark on an exquisite culinary experience— a five-course Michelin Star gourmet dinner prepared by chef Morelli, including his award-winning risotto. Perfectly paired with wine tastings by Deer Valley’s Director of Beverage Josh Hockman, chef Morelli will present some of the most celebrated dishes of his career.

The culinary journey ends March 12 with brunch and a final cooking demonstration at the Brass Tag in The Lodges at Deer Valley. DAOU Family Vineyards will again join in the experience of the Taste of Luxury this year, paring wines from their portfolio.

The Finale Michelin Star Dinner with Morelli and Deer Valley caps off the luxurious weekend.

Join Chef Morelli, Neb from Daou Family Estates, and Deer Valley’s culinary team for an amazing and indulgent four-course dinner experience. Chef Morelli will feature a few of his favorite dishes alongside Deer Valley’s Culinary creations. Guests will depart the dinner with a special gift from our sponsors.

Prepare your palate for a truly remarkable journey like no other.

Tickets are available at: https://www.deervalley.com/things-to-do/activities/taste-of-luxury-series

