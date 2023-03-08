Open in App
Broussard, LA
See more from this location?
KATC News

FOLLOW UP: Almost six weeks later, Zoosiana monkeys are still missing

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fhf0V_0lCE1jkv00

A little over a month after Broussard Police reported several squirrel monkeys were taken from their habitat , the monkeys are still missing.

On January 29, 2023, at around 10:30 am, officers with the Broussard Police Department responded to the report of a burglary at Zoosiana.

Joseph Randell, 62, was booked with burglary and 12 counts cruelty to animals and remains behind bars.

At Zoosiana, excellence in animal care remains our top priority and our focus continues to be on the health, safety, and well-being of our animals, in particular our remaining Squirrel Monkeys. We continue to be attentive to their needs and in helping to rebuild trust within the troop.

Zoosiana

Click to read the full statement Zoosiana previously issued on the arrest in the stolen monkey case .

A court date has not been set. We will provide updates as they become available.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man arrested for murder after February drug deal turned into shooting
Baton Rouge, LA14 hours ago
Family devastated after gunfire takes away one teen, leaves another hospitalized
Darrow, LA1 day ago
1 killed in Louisiana double shooting, detectives say
Darrow, LA15 hours ago
Woman killed in hit and run, authorities ask for public’s help
Baton Rouge, LA9 hours ago
Ascension deputies ID 15-year-old shot to death Sunday; teen's brother hospitalized in critical condition
Darrow, LA11 hours ago
Victims of Sunday shooting were teenage brothers, sheriff's office says; one has died
Darrow, LA11 hours ago
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash
Duson, LA2 hours ago
UPDATE: Shooter identified in Verdun St. shooting, 3 arrested
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Stray bullet injures woman inside apartment
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Louisiana man arrested for 11th time
Opelousas, LA13 hours ago
Lafayette Police: Man Arrested After Shooting at Trespassers in His Yard
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Shots fired during domestic dispute in Baker
Baker, LA1 day ago
Man arrested after shooting at alleged trespassers
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
UPDATE: Weather caused the fire that burned one home and damaged another
Scott, LA18 hours ago
19-year-old shot in parked car dies days later, Baton Rouge police say
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
Baton Rouge police ID man sought for questioning in Nathan Millard investigation
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
Thief uses stolen credit cards to buy $5K worth of gift cards in Lafayette
Lafayette, LA7 hours ago
Elderly couple fed up with junk cars dumped near home
Crowley, LA5 days ago
Lafayette prosecutor awaits trial in hit-and-run boat crash
Lafayette, LA4 days ago
Lafayette Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash
Lafayette, LA2 hours ago
Worker accused of beating disabled man at intermediate care facility in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
Marijuana, paraphernalia arrests reported locally
Morgan City, LA3 days ago
Lafayette Police on scene of 18-wheeler crash on I-49
Lafayette, LA3 days ago
18-wheeler, major vehicle crash closes Thruway Friday night
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Fight at middle school leaves several injured, officials confirm
Baton Rouge, LA5 days ago
‘So stressful not knowing where she is or what happened to her’: Ella Goodie’s family still seeking answers a year after disappearance
Lafayette, LA4 days ago
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
Baton Rouge, LA6 days ago
BRPD officer: ‘20 people tried to jump me’ during school brawl
Baton Rouge, LA5 days ago
Schoolwide fight at Baton Rouge alternative school puts officer in hospital; 12 arrested
Baton Rouge, LA5 days ago
$20,000, drugs and firearm seized during traffic stop in Duson
Duson, LA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy