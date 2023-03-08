Open in App
May need paid subscription
Leader Telegram

US Forecast

By Accuweather,

5 days ago

US Forecast for Thursday, March 9, 2023

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;38;28;41;24;Areas of low clouds;NNW;10;62%;20%;1

Albuquerque, NM;70;39;60;38;Variable clouds;NE;8;21%;0%;5

Anchorage, AK;35;32;33;28;Plenty of sun;N;5;62%;7%;2

Asheville, NC;61;34;61;44;Cloudy;SE;7;41%;72%;3

Atlanta, GA;65;51;61;49;Cloudy, p.m. rain;SE;7;49%;100%;1

Atlantic City, NJ;48;32;49;34;Breezy with sunshine;N;14;57%;0%;4

Austin, TX;82;65;84;61;Showers around;SSE;8;62%;96%;3

Baltimore, MD;52;32;53;33;Mostly sunny;NNE;10;48%;1%;4

Baton Rouge, LA;87;68;86;68;Clouds and sun, warm;SSW;8;59%;32%;6

Billings, MT;26;17;25;18;Cold, morning snow;E;8;72%;89%;1

Birmingham, AL;70;54;59;56;Cooler with rain;SSE;10;64%;99%;1

Bismarck, ND;19;11;23;14;A little snow;NNE;15;88%;99%;1

Boise, ID;42;25;46;36;Afternoon rain;ESE;12;52%;98%;3

Boston, MA;46;33;44;30;An afternoon shower;NW;11;57%;45%;1

Bridgeport, CT;43;31;48;28;Partly sunny, breezy;NNW;15;48%;2%;4

Buffalo, NY;37;27;36;29;Mostly cloudy;ENE;8;72%;3%;1

Burlington, VT;32;27;34;26;A little a.m. snow;NW;10;75%;71%;1

Caribou, ME;43;31;41;24;Mostly cloudy;NW;9;60%;21%;1

Casper, WY;29;15;31;22;Cold, morning snow;SSW;14;65%;75%;3

Charleston, SC;66;49;65;54;Inc. clouds;SSE;7;48%;55%;6

Charleston, WV;50;25;56;42;Partly sunny;E;6;52%;76%;5

Charlotte, NC;64;39;65;49;Inc. clouds;SSE;5;38%;76%;5

Cheyenne, WY;30;20;40;21;A bit of a.m. snow;SSW;22;38%;80%;4

Chicago, IL;43;34;41;32;Bit of rain, snow;E;16;65%;99%;1

Cleveland, OH;37;31;37;33;Partly sunny;E;10;73%;55%;4

Columbia, SC;67;43;65;53;Cloudy;WSW;5;35%;73%;3

Columbus, OH;48;26;51;37;Partly sunny;E;8;58%;74%;4

Concord, NH;43;26;42;20;Cloudy;NW;11;63%;16%;1

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;58;55;71;47;A shower and t-storm;N;7;77%;98%;1

Denver, CO;44;24;51;23;Windy and warmer;SSE;13;31%;5%;4

Des Moines, IA;38;33;36;26;Snow and rain, cold;NW;11;90%;99%;1

Detroit, MI;44;28;41;31;Clouds and sunshine;ENE;9;66%;69%;4

Dodge City, KS;45;34;54;24;A little a.m. rain;N;15;63%;55%;4

Duluth, MN;34;30;34;26;Cloudy and windy;ENE;20;82%;92%;1

El Paso, TX;80;55;76;48;Some sun;W;9;15%;0%;6

Fairbanks, AK;34;30;31;13;A flurry or two;NNW;7;65%;50%;1

Fargo, ND;23;21;32;22;A little snow;ENE;12;87%;99%;1

Grand Junction, CO;52;30;50;33;Periods of sun;SE;7;33%;5%;5

Grand Rapids, MI;45;30;43;30;Breezy in the p.m.;ENE;13;59%;97%;2

Hartford, CT;47;33;47;27;Breezy;NNW;14;49%;3%;2

Helena, MT;27;12;33;26;A little a.m. snow;SSE;8;57%;74%;4

Honolulu, HI;82;70;80;66;Breezy in the p.m.;WNW;12;48%;30%;5

Houston, TX;83;69;86;67;Very warm;SSE;9;61%;13%;5

Indianapolis, IN;50;32;51;37;Cloudy;ESE;11;55%;94%;2

Jackson, MS;82;61;83;60;A little a.m. rain;SSW;9;66%;84%;3

Jacksonville, FL;69;56;73;59;Inc. clouds;ESE;10;59%;38%;6

Juneau, AK;25;10;28;16;A bit of p.m. snow;ENE;1;66%;87%;1

Kansas City, MO;45;38;42;31;Periods of rain;NW;7;90%;98%;1

Knoxville, TN;56;35;61;49;Cloudy;SW;6;55%;79%;2

Las Vegas, NV;66;43;66;55;Sunshine and cool;SSE;7;19%;1%;5

Lexington, KY;46;31;56;45;Cloudy and milder;ESE;10;50%;92%;2

Little Rock, AR;54;47;59;45;Rain and a t-storm;NW;6;90%;99%;1

Long Beach, CA;62;49;67;53;Partial sunshine;WSW;6;53%;60%;5

Los Angeles, CA;61;47;67;52;Sun and some clouds;ESE;5;48%;71%;5

Louisville, KY;50;34;57;41;Cloudy;ESE;10;52%;94%;2

Madison, WI;46;34;39;30;A bit of p.m. snow;ENE;15;65%;99%;1

Memphis, TN;51;50;60;46;Rain and a t-storm;WSW;9;87%;99%;1

Miami, FL;85;71;78;68;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;15;63%;4%;7

Milwaukee, WI;44;34;39;32;Afternoon flurries;ENE;16;63%;100%;1

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;35;30;35;26;A little snow;NE;13;80%;100%;1

Mobile, AL;78;68;78;68;A shower and t-storm;SSE;10;73%;91%;2

Montgomery, AL;76;54;66;59;Afternoon rain;SSE;9;53%;96%;2

Mt. Washington, NH;22;10;17;8;Very windy, cloudy;NNW;28;83%;32%;1

Nashville, TN;58;42;61;47;A touch of rain;S;8;63%;97%;1

New Orleans, LA;85;69;84;69;A stray shower;S;7;63%;55%;6

New York, NY;47;33;50;34;Breezy with sunshine;N;15;46%;1%;4

Newark, NJ;46;31;50;31;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNW;16;45%;2%;4

Norfolk, VA;51;39;53;37;Mostly sunny;NNE;10;54%;0%;5

Oklahoma City, OK;54;50;62;35;A little a.m. rain;NNE;11;81%;75%;2

Olympia, WA;46;33;47;36;A little p.m. rain;NNE;8;73%;95%;1

Omaha, NE;39;32;37;28;Snow and rain, cold;NW;9;90%;99%;1

Orlando, FL;84;61;81;61;Mostly sunny;ESE;10;50%;7%;7

Philadelphia, PA;49;31;50;31;Breezy with sunshine;N;15;50%;1%;4

Phoenix, AZ;75;47;76;51;Decreasing clouds;NNE;5;24%;0%;4

Pittsburgh, PA;46;24;50;34;Partly sunny;ENE;5;57%;55%;4

Portland, ME;46;32;42;28;Breezy in the a.m.;NW;13;68%;32%;2

Portland, OR;46;39;46;40;An afternoon shower;ESE;13;73%;97%;1

Providence, RI;47;31;46;27;Cloudy;NNW;12;54%;6%;1

Raleigh, NC;60;36;61;44;Inc. clouds;ESE;5;42%;25%;5

Reno, NV;38;21;46;40;Rain and drizzle;SW;10;55%;100%;2

Richmond, VA;54;32;55;37;Partly sunny;ENE;7;48%;25%;5

Roswell, NM;76;45;76;42;Periods of sun;NW;7;26%;0%;5

Sacramento, CA;57;38;53;51;P.M. rain, windy;SSE;13;70%;100%;1

Salt Lake City, UT;41;23;46;39;Mostly cloudy;SSE;9;49%;56%;3

San Antonio, TX;87;68;88;65;Warm with clearing;SSE;9;59%;74%;5

San Diego, CA;59;46;63;51;Partly sunny;NNW;8;59%;1%;6

San Francisco, CA;54;42;53;51;Rain;S;16;79%;100%;1

Savannah, GA;69;50;64;57;Cloudy;E;9;53%;69%;2

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;46;35;50;38;Breezy in the p.m.;ENE;11;54%;73%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;32;29;34;24;Wet snow;N;12;86%;100%;1

Spokane, WA;46;29;44;31;Mostly cloudy;ENE;8;61%;73%;1

Springfield, IL;49;37;41;32;A little p.m. rain;W;13;76%;91%;1

St. Louis, MO;45;40;46;35;Cloudy, p.m. rain;W;9;73%;87%;1

Tampa, FL;88;64;85;63;Very warm;ESE;7;50%;4%;7

Toledo, OH;45;29;40;32;Partly sunny;E;9;67%;81%;4

Tucson, AZ;78;48;78;49;Partly sunny;E;7;19%;0%;6

Tulsa, OK;56;50;61;37;A shower and t-storm;N;7;84%;89%;1

Vero Beach, FL;85;63;78;60;Partly sunny, nice;E;12;57%;4%;7

Washington, DC;54;32;54;35;Mostly sunny;NNE;9;46%;0%;5

Wichita, KS;48;42;48;28;A bit of rain;NNW;12;90%;81%;1

Wilmington, DE;49;32;52;32;Mostly sunny, breezy;N;14;49%;0%;4

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX4 days ago
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA3 days ago
A Black man was found dead after he told his mother he was being chased. Police said there's ‘no reason’ to suspect foul play.
Taylorsville, MS8 hours ago
Florida man shoots tenant after finding him in bed with his teenage daughter
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
WATCH: Rudy Giuliani Rages at Prospect of Trump Getting Indicted in Stormy Daniels Probe, Asks Why Bill Clinton Wasn’t Charged for Affair With Monica Lewinsky
New York City, NY1 day ago
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner's Decision to Skip This Family Gathering Could Speak Volumes
Jupiter, FL12 hours ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ2 days ago
US repels migrants as asylum app frustration grows in Mexico
El Paso, TX12 hours ago
Coverage of Blackhawks scandal earns AP story of the year
Chicago, IL9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy