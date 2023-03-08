Open in App
Tamarac, FL
See more from this location?
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Woman, 25, charged in murder after ‘delayed report of a shooting’ in Tamarac

By Shira Moolten, South Florida Sun-Sentinel,

5 days ago

A man’s body remained undiscovered for over 12 hours after he was shot and killed in a Tamarac home Monday morning. A day later, Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a 25-year old woman on first-degree murder charges.

Tatiana Tavarez is accused of shooting and killing the man in the home in the 8800 block of Northwest 75th Court, across the street from the Tamarac Police Department and City Hall, about 5 a.m. Monday, then leaving on foot, Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Carey Codd wrote in a media release.

The Sheriff’s Office would not disclose the nature of the relationship between Tavarez and the victim because his name is being withheld under Marsy’s Law, a voter-approved constitutional amendment that allows the identity of crime victims to be shielded from the public.

The murder was not reported until 12 hours later, at 5:30 p.m. Monday, when someone inside the home discovered the man’s body. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue responded to the call about a “delayed report of a shooting” at the home, and detectives began investigating.

When Tavarez returned to the home about 5 a.m. Tuesday, detectives brought her in for questioning, and she confessed to the murder. While deputies were arresting her later that evening, she resisted and scratched a deputy “during an altercation,” according to the media release.

Tavarez now faces charges of first-degree murder with a firearm and battery on a law enforcement officer. She is being held at Broward County Main Jail without bond.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Two women hospitalized after Tri-Rail stabbing in Hollywood, cops say
Hollywood, FL15 hours ago
Jurors find woman guilty nearly 8 years after stepson’s battered body turned up in Hollywood
Hollywood, FL3 days ago
Shots from a road rage fired into a car in a Florida Keys school zone, deputies say
Homestead, FL3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police: Multiple students detained after ‘possible shooting threat’ at Broward school
Fort Lauderdale, FL16 hours ago
Police ID shooter, victims of apparent murder-suicide at Miami Lakes home
Miami Lakes, FL11 hours ago
Man wrongfully convicted of 1988 crime released from jail after serving 34 years
Fort Lauderdale, FL16 hours ago
2 of 3 victims identified in fiery Boca Raton crash
Boca Raton, FL11 hours ago
Police perimeter set up near Golden Glades as officers searched for armed robber
Golden Glades, FL1 day ago
North Lauderdale shooting leaves 1 man injured, deputies say
North Lauderdale, FL2 days ago
Coral Springs Crime Update: Victim Of Wire Fraud Loses $191k
Coral Springs, FL1 day ago
Fort Lauderdale High School placed on lockdown due to shooting threat
Fort Lauderdale, FL18 hours ago
Man found in car with gunshot wounds in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach, FL1 day ago
Female victim shot, wounded in Riviera Beach
Riviera Beach, FL2 days ago
BSO DETECTIVES SEARCH FOR MISSING 26-YEAR-OLD MAN LAST SEEN IN DEERFIELD BEACH
Deerfield Beach, FL16 hours ago
THREE KILLED IN BOCA RATON CRASH
Boca Raton, FL1 day ago
‘Something needs to happen’: Parents of Lauderhill student injured in schoolyard brawl speak out
Lauderhill, FL1 day ago
MDPD investigating after 3 killed, 1 injured in Hialeah ATV crash
Hialeah, FL2 days ago
Broward jury finds Analiz Osceola guilty of 2015 death of 3-year-old stepson
Hollywood, FL3 days ago
Boynton Beach Police Officer Fired After Inappropriate Relationship
Boynton Beach, FL3 days ago
Violent crime in Riviera Beach decreases by 23.6%: RBPD
Riviera Beach, FL3 days ago
IRSO: Broward Driver arrested after pursuit
Fort Lauderdale, FL2 days ago
5 people found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Florida
Miami, FL3 days ago
5 People Found Shot to Death in Apparent Murder-Suicide at Miami Lakes Home
Miami Lakes, FL3 days ago
DEERFIELD BEACH WOMAN DIES IN MOTORCYCLE CRASH
Deerfield Beach, FL3 days ago
Woman arrested in fatal shooting of man, scratched deputy during arrest: Sheriff
Tamarac, FL5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy