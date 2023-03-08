Woman, 25, charged in murder after ‘delayed report of a shooting’ in Tamarac

A man’s body remained undiscovered for over 12 hours after he was shot and killed in a Tamarac home Monday morning. A day later, Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a 25-year old woman on first-degree murder charges.

Tatiana Tavarez is accused of shooting and killing the man in the home in the 8800 block of Northwest 75th Court, across the street from the Tamarac Police Department and City Hall, about 5 a.m. Monday, then leaving on foot, Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Carey Codd wrote in a media release.

The Sheriff’s Office would not disclose the nature of the relationship between Tavarez and the victim because his name is being withheld under Marsy’s Law, a voter-approved constitutional amendment that allows the identity of crime victims to be shielded from the public.

The murder was not reported until 12 hours later, at 5:30 p.m. Monday, when someone inside the home discovered the man’s body. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue responded to the call about a “delayed report of a shooting” at the home, and detectives began investigating.

When Tavarez returned to the home about 5 a.m. Tuesday, detectives brought her in for questioning, and she confessed to the murder. While deputies were arresting her later that evening, she resisted and scratched a deputy “during an altercation,” according to the media release.

Tavarez now faces charges of first-degree murder with a firearm and battery on a law enforcement officer. She is being held at Broward County Main Jail without bond.