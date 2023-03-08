Sports Recap: Andover boys hockey rolls back to state

Andover boys hockey earned a chance to defend its state title from a year ago as it won a fourth consecutive Section 7AA championship in resounding fashion March 2, defeating Duluth East 7-2 at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.

The Greyhounds hung with Andover through a scoreless first period, but couldn’t contain the Huskies’ top line any longer. Gavyn Thoreson started the scoring in the second minute of the second period, then Cooper Conway erupted with four goals before the next intermission to give Andover a 5-1 lead. Cayden Casey and KJ Sauer added goals in the third to seal the win. Beau Altman finished the night with 27 saves.

Andover earned the No. 4 seed in the Class AA bracket and was scheduled to take on fifth-seeded Lakeville South in the state quarterfinals at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul March 9. The state tournament concludes March 10-11. Minnetonka earned the No. 1 seed, with Maple Grove No. 2 and Edina No. 3.

Girls basketball

Stellar defense propelled Blaine into the Section 7AAAA finals, scheduled for March 8 versus Centennial. The Bengals defeated Forest Lake 59-30 in the quarterfinals March 1, then held off Anoka 38-30 in the semifinals March 4. Sadie Dominick scored a team-high 18 points in the win over Forest Lake, with 11 apiece from Mara Holle and Danielle Davis. Molly Garber scored 20 against Anoka. The state tournament is March 15-18.

Andover reached the 7AAAA semifinals before falling 69-58 against Centennial March 4. Centennial topped Coon Rapids 59-27 in the quarterfinals.

Totino-Grace pulled off back-to-back close wins to earn a spot in the Section 4AAA finals, defeating Fridley 63-61 March 1, then upending top-seeded Mahtomedi 75-67 March 4. The finals were scheduled for March 9 versus Hill-Murray.

Mounds View edged Spring Lake Park 74-70 in the Section 5AAAA quarterfinals March 2.

PACT advanced to the Section 4A semifinals before falling to top-seeded Heritage Christian 64-34 March 7.

Boys basketball

A half-court, buzzer-beating heave buried by Kenny Jones gave Coon Rapids a thrilling 77-76 win over Elk River Feb. 28, highlighting the final week of the regular season.

Andover earned the top seed in the Section 7AAAA tournament, which was scheduled to open play March 8. Blaine is the No. 4 seed, Anoka is No. 5 and Coon Rapids is No. 8. The semifinals are March 11, and the championship is March 16.

St. Francis opened postseason action with a 77-42 win over Monticello in the Section 5AAA quarterfinals March 7. The semifinals are March 10, and the championship game is March 6.

In Section 4AAA, Totino-Grace is the No. 1 seed, Columbia Heights is No. 5 and Fridley is No. 7.

In Section 4A, Legacy Christian is the No. 2 seed and PACT is No. 11.