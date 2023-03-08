Middletown man sentenced prison for having sexual contact with minor in New Britain

A Middletown man was sentenced to six years in prison on Tuesday for having sexual contact with a minor in New Britain.

Roberto Algarin, 54, also received 15 years of probation in New Britain Superior Court on Tuesday. During the probationary period, a violation of any conditions would expose him to an additional 14 years behind bars, a judge ordered.

Algarin’s sentence comes on the heels of a plea deal he accepted in November when he pleaded guilty to one count of illegal sexual contact with a minor. Prior to that, he had formally indicated during a court proceeding that he would head to trial.

According to the New Britain Police Department, Algarin allegedly sexually assaulted a young victim multiple times in 2011. According to police records, the victim was under 13 years old at the time.

New Britain police received a report of the assaults in May 2017.

At sentencing on Tuesday, a number of charges were dropped in light of Algarin’s guilty plea, including three additional counts of illegal sexual contact and two counts of first-degree sexual assault and fourth-degree sexual assault.