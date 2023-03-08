Open in App
New Britain, CT
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Hartford Courant

Middletown man sentenced prison for having sexual contact with minor in New Britain

By Justin Muszynski, Hartford Courant,

5 days ago

A Middletown man was sentenced to six years in prison on Tuesday for having sexual contact with a minor in New Britain.

Roberto Algarin, 54, also received 15 years of probation in New Britain Superior Court on Tuesday. During the probationary period, a violation of any conditions would expose him to an additional 14 years behind bars, a judge ordered.

Algarin’s sentence comes on the heels of a plea deal he accepted in November when he pleaded guilty to one count of illegal sexual contact with a minor. Prior to that, he had formally indicated during a court proceeding that he would head to trial.

According to the New Britain Police Department, Algarin allegedly sexually assaulted a young victim multiple times in 2011. According to police records, the victim was under 13 years old at the time.

New Britain police received a report of the assaults in May 2017.

At sentencing on Tuesday, a number of charges were dropped in light of Algarin’s guilty plea, including three additional counts of illegal sexual contact and two counts of first-degree sexual assault and fourth-degree sexual assault.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy