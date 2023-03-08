Open in App
Alaska State
See more from this location?
WWLP

How to find out which airlines seat families together for free

By Hannah Brandt,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b8NTG_0lCDy0kW00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — If families want to fly together without paying an extra fee, they have a new tool to help them.

On Monday the Department of Transportation rolled out a new dashboard that shows travelers which airlines guarantee fee-free family seating.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says this is part of an ongoing effort to pressure airlines to let families sit together without paying fees.

“So far three airlines have agreed to do it, Alaska, Frontier, and American. We’re calling on all airlines to do that,” Buttigieg said.

Bill McGee is a Senior Fellow for Aviation with the American Economic Liberties Project. He’s been working on this issue for years and says he know of situations where kids as young as one were assigned seats away from their parents.

“This is ridiculous, it’s absurd,” McGee said.

Are Social Security and Medicare at risk of being cut? Details on the political battle in D.C.

He says he’s pleased to see federal leaders making some progress on fee-free family seating.

“We certainly want to give credit to the Department of Transportation for taking action on this, but we also want to make it very clear that this will not be enough.”

McGee points out the guarantees from the airline so far aren’t necessarily permanent. Instead, they’re just voluntary changes they’ve made to their customer service policies.

“They can be amended on an hour’s notice. So it’s sort of written in sand,” McGee said.

He wants to see both federal legislation and regulations from the Transportation Department requiring fee-free family seating.

Secretary Buttigieg says his department is working on those regulations.

“My message to the airlines is don’t wait for our regulations to be complete to do the right thing, just do it now,” Buttigieg said.

Lawmakers say there’s still more to do after Eli Lilly’s insulin cap announcement

Right now, McGee advises families to be vigilant about securing seats together.

“The onus for now until we get these regulations in place is on the passengers,” McGee said.

Meanwhile, Sec. Buttigieg promises to continue working to make travel more affordable and easier.

“We’re going to keep pushing to make the passenger experience better,” Buttigieg said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man taken into custody after filming young girl in Enfield retail store dressing room
Enfield, CT3 days ago
Police share photos of suspects involved in an incident in East Longmeadow
East Longmeadow, MA3 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA3 days ago
Florida man shoots tenant after finding him in bed with his teenage daughter
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ2 days ago
Portion of Route 2 in Greenfield closed due to crash
Greenfield, MA1 day ago
Two Springfield residents charged with trafficking cocaine
Springfield, MA14 hours ago
Driver charged in head-on crash on Route 2 in Greenfield
Greenfield, MA1 day ago
Tips for Spring traveling during inclement weather
Windsor Locks, CT4 hours ago
Police find dog tied to bench in Massachusetts
Shrewsbury, MA16 hours ago
Chicopee man charged with murder after Springfield shooting
Springfield, MA14 hours ago
Chaotic crowd shuts down international bridge for hours
El Paso, TX19 hours ago
Autopsy released for baby who died after Ohio Amber Alert
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Massachusetts man sent to prison for scheme targeting businesses to wire transfer payments
Framingham, MA11 hours ago
Arrest made in deadly crash on I-93 in Braintree
Braintree, MA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy