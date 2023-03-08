Open in App
Lucy Liu Glows in Yellow Corset Top and Slit Skirt at ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ U.K. Screening

By Ayana Herndon,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mdhpr_0lCDw78r00

Lucy Liu made a bright arrival at the screening of “ Shazam! Fury of the Gods ” on Tuesday in London.

Lucy Liu at the U.K. special screening of “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” on March 7 in London.

The seasoned actress looked to Del Core , wearing a canary yellow ensemble from the brand’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection. The outfit featured a corset top with sheer panels and an asymmetric voluminous off-the-shoulder neckline, with a thigh-high slit and a dramatic side train. Sophia Webster gold heels with a peep-toe completed her ensemble.

Liu collaborated with stylist Sarah Slutsky Tooley for the red-carpet screening. Tooley also outfitted Rachel Zegler for the event.

'Scream' 6 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Jenna Ortega, Courteney Cox and More Stars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32F95w_0lCDw78r00
Lucy Liu at the U.K. special screening of “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” on March 7 in London.

Del Cora’s spring 2023 collection included “clothes that can be spotted from afar.”

“Drama, and helping clients stand out onstage, or the red carpet, is Del Core’s specialty,” WWD wrote in the review of the collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SNEnJ_0lCDw78r00
Lucy Liu at the U.K. special screening of “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” on March 7 in London.

Liu was joined by other stars to celebrate the screening, including her costars for the film. The award-winning actress has made a number of appearances to promote the upcoming film, also showcasing her fashion. To the movie’s trailer at Comic-Con in 2022, she went fiery-orange in a sheer lace top and voluminous skirt from Zuhair Murad’s pre-fall 2022 collection . She appeared in Alexander Wang’s December/January campaign in 2021, photographed in a vibrant green slip-like gown with matching pointed-toe pumps while laying on the roof of a yellow taxi. WWD reported that the ads were intended to tell the story of an Asian woman who exemplifies power and excellence.

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” is a sequel to the 2019 DC film “Shazam!” The sequel stars Zachary Levi returning in the title role, along with Adam Brody, Asher Angel, Rachel Zegler, Meagan Good, Liu, Djimon Hounsou and Helen Mirren. The film will be released in theaters on March 17.

FIDM Museum Art of Costume Design Exhibit 2023 Celebrates Oscar Nominees and More

