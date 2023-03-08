J.I.D., Jay Wheeler, Remi Wolf, Koffee, and More to Play Rolling Stone’s Future of Music Showcase at SXSW

J.I.D. and Saba ; Jay Wheeler and Cuco ; Remi Wolf and Mariah the Scientist; Koffee , Chlöe Bailey and a surprise guest — all of these artists and more will hit the stage at South by Southwest this year for major sets at Rolling Stone ’s Future of Music showcase, a four-night, genre-hopping celebration of artists defining the sound of tomorrow. The showcase takes place March 14 through 17 at ACL Live at the Moody Theater in Austin. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. each night.

Night one, March 14, will feature a headlining set from Atlanta rapper J.I.D, as well as sets from Chicago MC Saba, French Korean singer-songwriter Spill Tab, rising R&B artist Baby Rose , and singer-rapper Midwxst.

Night two, March 15, will find Puerto Rican reggaeton star Jay Wheeler co-headlining with L.A.-based bedroom-pop darling Cuco. Also performing will be Dawer x Damper , the celebrated sibling duo out of Cali, Colombia, and two rising Puerto Rican artists, singer iLe and rapper Villano Antillano .

For night three, March 16, Remi Wolf will top the bill alongside R&B maven Mariah the Scientist, while the exceptionally experimental L.A. artist Sudan Archives will also take the stage. Alt-rocker Blondshell will kick off the evening, followed by a set from the Kyoto-based punk band Otoboke Beaver.

The final night of the Future of Music showcase, March 17, will feature sets from Jamaican star Koffee and Chlöe Bailey, along with performances from budding R&B singer Coco Jones and Atlanta pop-rap duo Coco & Clair Clair.

The showcases will be open to all SXSW Music, Platinum, Film + Interactive badgeholders, as well as Music and Artist wristbands. Those without a SXSW credential may RSVP for admission on a first-come, first-served basis. More information is available here .

The Future of Music showcase, first announced last fall , will serve as a kickoff event for Rolling Stone ’s new Future of Music franchise, dedicated to covering the artists, sounds, and trends shaping the music of tomorrow. The editorial and event series will continue through the summer, culminating in the Future of Music Issue — the July/August edition of the print magazine — and September’s Life Is Beautiful festival. ( Rolling Stone became a majority investor in Life Is Beautiful last year; Rolling Stone ’s parent company, Penske Media Corporation, acquired a 50 percent stake in SXSW in 2021.)

