Andy Cohen Discusses Raquel Leviss’ Future On Vanderpump Rules Following Tom Sandoval Affair

For those hoping
will get the boot from Raquel Leviss following Vanderpump Rules her messy affair with , Tom Sandoval addressed the star’s future on his radio show, Sirius XM’s Andy Cohen Andy Cohen Live .
“I have no plans to do anything because I am no longer involved in
Vanderpump Rules besides being a huge fan and hosting the reunions,” the host said on March 6, 2023, according to Watch What Happens Live . Page Six
Apparently, the late-night talk show host hasn’t had a say in
casting since “Season 6 or Season 7.” From his perspective, he’s “only a reunion guy.” Pump Rule’s Fans have been calling for since news broke that she and Tom had been Leviss ‘ firing hooking up for months . All the while knowing that he was in a relationship with her co-star, . “The Ariana Madix Toms & Raquel should be fired for manipulating and fabricating false storylines to keep this dark secret,” one viewer tweeted . “They tried to outsmart production and withhold their true personal lives and still collect their check. This is aside from ruining everyone they love for sport.” Another user wrote , “Somebody PLEASE fire Raquel. Building story lines off multiple women via their spouses/partners is pathetic . Time to show true support for and Katie [Maloney] Ariana . Underneath that dumb blonde routine was a conniving p.o.s. Who needs to go!” RELATED: Ariana Madix Gives Lala Kent “Consent” To “Torch” Tom Sandoval Amid The Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal Raquel , who has already managed to piss off most of the cast due to her slimy hookup with , has set an all-time low with her newest venture. And the audacity to Tom Schwartz believe she wouldn’t get caught . It blows my mind.
Nonetheless, it was quite a busy summer for miss
Raquel . A short stint with ‘ son, Garcelle Beauvais . Then her moment with Oliver Saunders Schwartz , and her seven-month-long affair with . Which started BEFORE her hookup with Schwartz. Sandoval Raquel knows she’s on the outs here. According to reports, when she told she had been cheating with Tom, Scheana Shay the pair got into a massive blow-up . “A heated confrontation ensued following the revelation . They went back to the hotel separately and haven’t seen each other nor spoken since,” a source told Page Six . Raquel’s future in the series isn’t looking too bright. Maybe she should’ve thought about that before lying down with one of her best friend’s boyfriend. TELL US – DO YOU THINK RAQUEL WILL RETURN TO THE SERIES FOR SEASON 11? WOULD YOU WANT TO SEE HER BACK ON THE SHOW?
