Andy Cohen Discusses Raquel Leviss’ Future On Vanderpump Rules Following Tom Sandoval Affair

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19201 -- Pictured: Andy Cohen -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

For those hoping Raquel Leviss will get the boot from Vanderpump Rules following her messy affair with Tom Sandoval , Andy Cohen addressed the star’s future on his radio show, Sirius XM’s Andy Cohen Live .

“I have no plans to do anything because I am no longer involved in Vanderpump Rules besides being a huge fan and hosting the reunions,” the Watch What Happens Live host said on March 6, 2023, according to Page Six .

Apparently, the late-night talk show host hasn’t had a say in Pump Rule’s casting since “Season 6 or Season 7.” From his perspective, he’s “only a reunion guy.”

Fans have been calling for Leviss ‘ firing since news broke that she and Tom had been hooking up for months . All the while knowing that he was in a relationship with her co-star, Ariana Madix . “The Toms & Raquel should be fired for manipulating and fabricating false storylines to keep this dark secret,” one viewer tweeted . “They tried to outsmart production and withhold their true personal lives and still collect their check. This is aside from ruining everyone they love for sport.”

Another user wrote , “Somebody PLEASE fire Raquel. Building story lines off multiple women via their spouses/partners is pathetic . Time to show true support for Katie [Maloney] and Ariana . Underneath that dumb blonde routine was a conniving p.o.s. Who needs to go!”

RELATED: Ariana Madix Gives Lala Kent “Consent” To “Torch” Tom Sandoval Amid The Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal

Raquel , who has already managed to piss off most of the cast due to her slimy hookup with Tom Schwartz , has set an all-time low with her newest venture. And the audacity to believe she wouldn’t get caught . It blows my mind.

Nonetheless, it was quite a busy summer for miss Raquel . A short stint with Garcelle Beauvais ‘ son, Oliver Saunders . Then her moment with Schwartz , and her seven-month-long affair with Sandoval . Which started BEFORE her hookup with Schwartz.

Raquel knows she’s on the outs here. According to reports, when she told Scheana Shay she had been cheating with Tom, the pair got into a massive blow-up . “A heated confrontation ensued following the revelation . They went back to the hotel separately and haven’t seen each other nor spoken since,” a source told Page Six .

Raquel’s future in the series isn’t looking too bright. Maybe she should’ve thought about that before lying down with one of her best friend’s boyfriend.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK RAQUEL WILL RETURN TO THE SERIES FOR SEASON 11? WOULD YOU WANT TO SEE HER BACK ON THE SHOW?

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images]

The post Andy Cohen Discusses Raquel Leviss’ Future On Vanderpump Rules Following Tom Sandoval Affair appeared first on Reality Tea .