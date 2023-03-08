Quincy Police Department searching for man wanted on felony warrants

Quincy Police Department is searching for a man wanted on felony warrants out of Gadsden and Walton County.

Travis Jemaniecartez Herring, 40, may be armed, and should be considered dangerous, QPD says.

According to the police department, Herring is wanted in Gadsden County for an FTA dealing in stolen property. In Walton County he is wanted for additional FTA charges of trafficking phenethylamines 10 grams or more, and possession of weapon or ammo by convicted FLA felon.

Herring also has pending criminal charges out of Quincy Police Department for aggravated fleeing and eluding and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash involving injury.

Anyone with information regarding Herring's whereabouts are advised to contact their local law enforcement agency, the Quincy Police Department at 850-627-7111 or Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS (8477).