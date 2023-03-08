Open in App
Memphis, TN
The Commercial Appeal

Juvenile shot in Downtown Memphis; third child shot in two days in city

By Dima Amro, Memphis Commercial Appeal,

5 days ago

A juvenile was shot Wednesday afternoon near Visible Music College in Downtown Memphis.

At about 1 p.m., Memphis police arrived at the 200 block of Madison Avenue, where officers found a male shooting victim, according to Memphis Police Department.

The juvenile arrived at Regional One Hospital in critical condition, MPD said.

Officers detained two suspects on the scene, MPD said. MPD has not publicly identified the victim or two detained.

Police say this investigation is ongoing.

This is the third juvenile shot in Memphis in about 24 hours, according to MPD.

Around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, officers found four people shot, including one child, at the 2100 block of Labelle Avenue. MPD said the juvenile was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in non-critical condition.

Memphis news: Gun violence killed another Memphis kid. How experts are trying to help those who survive

Crime in Memphis: Memphis restaurants are fed up with crime. Here's how they're fighting back.

The 16-year-old boy was released from the hospital, MPD said on Wednesday.

Police said two of the other victims were sent to Regional One in critical condition and one was sent to Methodist University Hospital in non-critical condition.

At 4:19 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a shooting at the 1200 block of Carrolton Avenue where officers found a male juvenile shot. The boy was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released the identities of the victims in Tuesday's shootings. Police said both shootings are ongoing investigations.

Dima Amro covers the suburbs for The Commercial Appeal and can be reached at Dima.Amro@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @AmroDima.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Juvenile shot in Downtown Memphis; third child shot in two days in city

