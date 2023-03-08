Open in App
Memphis, TN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant faces no charges from Colorado police after apparent gun video

By Evan Barnes, Memphis Commercial Appeal,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=403wSA_0lCDmm7p00

No charges will be filed against Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant by the Glendale (Colorado) police department after they've concluded their investigation into him posting a video on holding an apparent gun in a nightclub last Saturday.

In a statement released Wednesday, the police department said "no one was threatened or menaced with the firearm and in fact no firearm was ever located." Nobody also subsequently contacted the police to report a disturbance or make a complaint against Morant on Saturday or in the days after the incident.

For those reasons, the police department "was not able to determine that probable cause existed for the filing of any charges."

"Although the video was concerning enough to prompt an investigation, there was not enough available evidence to charge anyone with a crime," Glendale police added.

GIANNOTTO:Ja Morant will come back from this. When it happens is the tricky part

PENNY SUPPORTS MORANT:'We're all praying for Ja': What Penny Hardaway said about Ja Morant's struggles

Police said Morant was at Shotgun Willies, a nightclub, during lawful operating hours. They were first made aware of the video by members of the media after it circulated online.

While the police investigation has closed, the NBA's probe into Morant remains ongoing. He's missed the Grizzlies' past two games after the team announced he was taking time away. Per his statement, Morant said the hiatus would allow him to "get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being."

Coach Taylor Jenkins said Tuesday there's no timetable for Morant's return and that he remains day-to-day.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Report: Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant enters a counseling program in Florida
Memphis, TN5 hours ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX4 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA3 days ago
Florida man shoots tenant after finding him in bed with his teenage daughter
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
Best and Worst Dressed Stars at the 2023 Oscars: See the Style Winners and Losers
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner's Decision to Skip This Family Gathering Could Speak Volumes
Jupiter, FL13 hours ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ2 days ago
Desmond Bane leads the Memphis Grizzlies to win against Mavs, snapping road losing streak
Memphis, TN4 hours ago
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live updates
Memphis, TN9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy