Ja Morant faces no charges from Colorado police after apparent gun video

No charges will be filed against Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant by the Glendale (Colorado) police department after they've concluded their investigation into him posting a video on holding an apparent gun in a nightclub last Saturday.

In a statement released Wednesday, the police department said "no one was threatened or menaced with the firearm and in fact no firearm was ever located." Nobody also subsequently contacted the police to report a disturbance or make a complaint against Morant on Saturday or in the days after the incident.

For those reasons, the police department "was not able to determine that probable cause existed for the filing of any charges."

"Although the video was concerning enough to prompt an investigation, there was not enough available evidence to charge anyone with a crime," Glendale police added.

Police said Morant was at Shotgun Willies, a nightclub, during lawful operating hours. They were first made aware of the video by members of the media after it circulated online.

While the police investigation has closed, the NBA's probe into Morant remains ongoing. He's missed the Grizzlies' past two games after the team announced he was taking time away. Per his statement, Morant said the hiatus would allow him to "get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being."

Coach Taylor Jenkins said Tuesday there's no timetable for Morant's return and that he remains day-to-day.