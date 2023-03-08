Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
FOX4 News Kansas City

Gun dealer to pay $150K to Kansas City to settle lawsuit

By AP Wire,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OZmC3_0lCDkLha00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City has reached a settlement with one of the gun dealers it accused in a lawsuit of contributing to surging violence in the region by ignoring evidence that firearms were being sold illegally.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a statement Wednesday that the settlement is “an important step in reducing the flow of illegal guns into our city.”

The lawsuit filed in 2020 alleged that gun trafficking creates a public nuisance in Kansas City, which has one of the highest homicide rates in the U.S.

The city was joined in the lawsuit by gun safety advocates Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, which touted the suit as the first of its kind against the gun industry in more than a decade.

FBI offers reward for info on Kansas City teen missing for over a month

Under the settlement, CR Sales Firearms in Independence will be required to pay $150,000 in damages to the city through its insurer. It also will face extra monitoring and be required to train staff on how to identify a straw purchase, which is when someone who can legally purchase a gun buys one to sell it to someone who can’t legally possess guns.

Online court records show that the store was dismissed from the suit Friday. Under the settlement, the shop denies the allegations and makes no admission of liability. An attorney for the store has not responded to a phone message from The Associated Press seeking comment.

According to the suit, the gun trafficking ringleader was James Samuels , a former Kansas City firefighter who has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for illegally selling guns.

Driver arrested after Cass County crash killed 3-year-old girl

The lawsuit also alleges that Nevada-based gun manufacturer Jimenez Arms, several local gun dealers and individuals illegally sold or transferred guns to Samuels without doing background checks or determining if the buyers had licenses to carry guns. The companies ignored obvious evidence that Samuels was breaking federal gun laws, according to the lawsuit.

Jimenez Arms filed for bankruptcy but then rebranded itself as JA Industries before federal officials revoked its license last year.

Two other gun dealers also were named in the suit. One agreed to relinquish its federal firearms license, and the second is no longer in business, Everytown said.

Download the FOX4 News app on iPhone and Android

“Guns used in crimes often make their way from the legal market to the illegal market via gun trafficking and straw-purchasing,” said Alla Lefkowitz, of Everytown Law, a team of litigation lawyers for Everytown for Gun Safety. “The industry has an important role to play in preventing such diversion.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas City, MO newsLocal Kansas City, MO
No charges filed in Kansas City police shooting of Malcolm Johnson
Kansas City, MO14 hours ago
Police respond to homicide in south Kansas City, Missouri
Kansas City, MO17 hours ago
Woman dies in Monday morning south Kansas City shooting
Kansas City, MO16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New warning about spoofing scams in Kansas City area
Kansas City, KS15 hours ago
Former nurse sentenced for stealing opioids from Johnson County hospital
Overland Park, KS10 hours ago
KC man admits owning machine gun used in killing fireman
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Shooting in south Kansas City leaves one woman dead
Kansas City, MO17 hours ago
Federal agents in Kansas standoff after gunfire exchanged
Overland Park, KS2 days ago
Vigil, funeral plans for Kansas City teen found in pond
Gladstone, MO14 hours ago
Police confirm body found is missing Kansas City teen
Gladstone, MO1 day ago
4 The People: Missouri voters question taxes, possible Royals stadium
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Convicted Kansas City killer David Jungerman deemed incompetent
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Dekalb County Arrest Lands Trenton Resident Behind Bars
Trenton, MO18 hours ago
Kansas City area fisherman finds part of gravestone in Missouri River
Riverside, MO19 hours ago
This Kansas City river is in trouble. Every April, people turn out in droves to help it
Kansas City, MO15 hours ago
BikeWalkKC recovers damaged trailer, bikes still missing
Kansas City, MO13 hours ago
Judge rules convicted killer David Jungerman is not competent to be sentenced
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Missouri alcohol distributor offers free ride home on St. Patrick’s Day
Kansas City, MO13 hours ago
UPDATE: Shots Fired at Cass County Deputies
Kansas City, MO13 hours ago
Unleashed Pet Rescue to stop taking animals amid license fight
Mission, KS9 hours ago
US Marshals shot at while serving warrant Friday in Overland Park
Overland Park, KS3 days ago
Hours-long standoff at Overland Park apartment complex ends Saturday
Overland Park, KS2 days ago
KCPD responds to area homicide
Kansas City, MO15 hours ago
Lawrence Memorial Hospital changes mask requirements
Lawrence, KS16 hours ago
Man plans to celebrate birthday big after winning $50,000 scratcher in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO8 hours ago
The Most Factual License Plate Ever Just Spotted in Missouri
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Price Chopper to open in shuttered Hy-Vee in Missouri
North Kansas City, MO13 hours ago
Mother of Kansas City teen speaks out after son’s body found
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
One City in Missouri makes the List of the 50 Most Obese Cities
Kansas City, MO15 hours ago
Leavenworth launching new ride share service in April
Leavenworth, KS10 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy