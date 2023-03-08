24 bathrooms are reopening at these 12 subway stations

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The MTA on Wednesday announced its next phase of public bathrooms that are set to reopen at subway stations across New York City.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority will be opening 24 bathrooms at 12 subway stations on May 2.

The 12 stations with reopened bathrooms are the second group in the city's phased reopening of subway bathrooms since they were shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be one male and one female bathroom opening daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a one-hour closure for cleaning from noon to 1 p.m., according to MTA officials.

"Following a successful launch, we felt comfortable moving forward with the next group of stations,” NYC Transit President Richard Davey said. "This phased approach has allowed us to develop a plan that ensures bathrooms stay clean for customers who need them. The Stations Department has done a great job in keeping bathrooms and stations cleaner as we strive to deliver faster, cleaner and safer service.”

In January, the MTA reopened 18 bathrooms at nine subway stations after all the system’s restrooms closed during the pandemic. Bathroom usage as well as cleanliness and safety concerns were tracked as part of the reopening.

A “flush counter” that was implemented by the agency found that the men’s bathrooms had three times as many flushes as the women’s bathrooms with over 27,000 flushes compared to 8,400 flushes.

Since its reopening on January 9, subway bathrooms have been used over 35,000 times, and of the thousands of recorded uses, there have been no significant safety issues or cleanliness complaints from customers or employees.

None of the bathrooms have had to close for maintenance repairs since the reopening, the agency noted.

The MTA performed needed maintenance to the facilities that opened including new motion activated faucets, fixtures such as hand dryers and dispensers as well as new lighting, tile grouting and new door signs reflecting hours of operation.

The following stations have bathrooms set to reopen:

– Norwood – 205 Street

– Woodlawn

– 168 Street

– 72 St

– Brooklyn Bridge – City Hall

– 57 St – 7 Avenue

– Atlantic Av – Barclays Center

– 36 Street

– Coney Island – Stillwell Avenue

– Euclid Avenue

– Flushing – Main Street

– Queensboro Plaza

Following the second phase, over 30 percent of bathrooms in the subway system will be reopened.

The bathrooms reopened during the first phase in January include:

– 161 St–Yankee Stadium

– 14 St–Union Square

– 42 St–Bryant Park

– Jay St–MetroTech

– Kings Highway

– Jackson Hts–Roosevelt Avenue

– Forest Hills–71 Av

– Fulton Street