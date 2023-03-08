Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
1010WINS

24 bathrooms are reopening at these 12 subway stations

By Kimberly Dole,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G9VPi_0lCDiRgI00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The MTA on Wednesday announced its next phase of public bathrooms that are set to reopen at subway stations across New York City.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority will be opening 24 bathrooms at 12 subway stations on May 2.

The 12 stations with reopened bathrooms are the second group in the city's phased reopening of subway bathrooms since they were shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be one male and one female bathroom opening daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a one-hour closure for cleaning from noon to 1 p.m., according to MTA officials.

"Following a successful launch, we felt comfortable moving forward with the next group of stations,” NYC Transit President Richard Davey said. "This phased approach has allowed us to develop a plan that ensures bathrooms stay clean for customers who need them. The Stations Department has done a great job in keeping bathrooms and stations cleaner as we strive to deliver faster, cleaner and safer service.”

In January, the MTA reopened 18 bathrooms at nine subway stations after all the system’s restrooms closed during the pandemic. Bathroom usage as well as cleanliness and safety concerns were tracked as part of the reopening.

A “flush counter” that was implemented by the agency found that the men’s bathrooms had three times as many flushes as the women’s bathrooms with over 27,000 flushes compared to 8,400 flushes.

Since its reopening on January 9, subway bathrooms have been used over 35,000 times, and of the thousands of recorded uses, there have been no significant safety issues or cleanliness complaints from customers or employees.

None of the bathrooms have had to close for maintenance repairs since the reopening, the agency noted.

The MTA performed needed maintenance to the facilities that opened including new motion activated faucets, fixtures such as hand dryers and dispensers as well as new lighting, tile grouting and new door signs reflecting hours of operation.

The following stations have bathrooms set to reopen:

– Norwood – 205 Street
– Woodlawn
168 Street
– 72 St
– Brooklyn Bridge – City Hall
– 57 St – 7 Avenue
– Atlantic Av – Barclays Center
– 36 Street
– Coney Island – Stillwell Avenue
– Euclid Avenue
– Flushing – Main Street
– Queensboro Plaza

Following the second phase, over 30 percent of bathrooms in the subway system will be reopened.

The bathrooms reopened during the first phase in January include:

– 161 St–Yankee Stadium
– 14 St–Union Square
– 42 St–Bryant Park
– Jay St–MetroTech
– Kings Highway
– Jackson Hts–Roosevelt Avenue
– Forest Hills–71 Av
– Fulton Street

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Rallygoers: New MTA proposal would eliminate several bus stops in Coney Island
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Trio yells anti-Black slurs, beat up boy, 15, in NYC subway station: police
New York City, NY7 hours ago
New R211 subway cars hit the tracks for the first time
New York City, NY2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
A shoplifting turns violent at the Brooklyn Heights Key Food
Brooklyn, NY13 hours ago
Masked thieves steal Louis Vuitton bag at gunpoint aboard Manhattan subway train
Manhattan, NY13 hours ago
Man, 29, fatally shot outside Brooklyn deli
Brooklyn, NY17 hours ago
MTA's new 'R211a' style subway trains hit the tracks, the first new fleet of trains in 5 years
New York City, NY3 days ago
Coney Island Shore Theater’s Hotel Conversion Begins at 1301 Surf Avenue in Coney Island, Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Teen punched in face, robbed by group at Coney Island subway station
New York City, NY2 days ago
NYC’s affordable housing struggles with rent arrears
New York City, NY15 hours ago
See how much these 10 Eltingville homes sold for in the past year
Staten Island, NY20 hours ago
Speeding, bike lane violations and more in NYC: A borough breakdown of ticketing activity in 2022
New York City, NY1 day ago
Man violently robbed in the Bronx, 2 suspects sought
Bronx, NY11 hours ago
NASTY NOR'EASTER: NYC area to get rain, snow, 60 mph gusts late Monday, Tuesday
New York City, NY1 day ago
What is the future of housing in NYC? Ask Mayor Adams and other top housing experts.
New York City, NY19 hours ago
Hand found in Staten Island forest is from woman buried in 2011
Staten Island, NY16 hours ago
Operating an apartment is becoming untenable
New York City, NY15 hours ago
NYPD: Man shot and killed outside deli in Sheepshead Bay
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Nor'easter expected to be low impact for most
New York City, NY7 hours ago
Nonprofit helps New Yorkers launch property management careers – with a public-health twist
New York City, NY1 day ago
One killed, four shot in shooting near Brooklyn daycare: Report
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
NYCHA resident starts hunger strike to bring attention to lack of community space in New York City
New York City, NY3 days ago
LI mom passes out high in car, leaving toddler to wander onto roadway: police
Patchogue, NY12 hours ago
Brooklyn man shot Friday night died at hospital
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Man, 91, killed in e-bike crash on Belt Parkway
Brooklyn, NY3 days ago
Police searching for suspects in deadly Brooklyn shooting
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
NY Lottery: Multiple winning TAKE 5 tickets sold in NYC
New York City, NY2 days ago
Vandal scrawls 'monkey' on NYPD van in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY3 days ago
Newark man charged with murder for fatally stabbing man in parking garage
Newark, NJ12 hours ago
Robbery crew zigzags across Queens, Bronx in violent, 3-hour spree
Bronx, NY4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy