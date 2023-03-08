Open in App
Apache Junction, AZ
Daily Independent

3 burglaries, 4 thefts reported in Apache Junction Feb. 16-22

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RFGFk_0lCDeShr00

The Apache Junction Police Department took the following reports of burglaries and thefts Feb. 16-22:

  • Residential burglary, reported at 1:20 p.m. Feb. 17 in the 2400 block of East Baseline Avenue.
  • Residential burglary, reported at 4:01 p.m. Feb. 17 in the 900 block of North Ironwood Drive.
  • Theft, reported at 8:58 p.m. Feb. 19 in the 1400 block of East 26th Lane.
  • Residential burglary, reported at 2:55 p.m. Feb. 20 in the 2900 block of West Roundup Street.
  • Theft, reported at 1:33 p.m. Feb. 21 in the 100 block of North Apache Trail.
  • Theft of a bike, reported at 11:20 a.m. Feb. 22 in the 200 block of South Tomahawk Road.
  • Theft of a bike, reported at 1:42 p.m. Feb. 22 in the 1300 block of East Fourth Avenue.

Incidents are taken from communitycrimemap.com.

