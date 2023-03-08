Open in App
Nick Cannon’s Tweet Was Elaborate Promotion For An Upcoming E! Celebrity Prank Show With Kevin Hart

By Tron Snow,

3 days ago

Source: Variety / Getty / Nick Cannon


Don’t worry y’all. Nick Cannon is not having another kid…YET.

The N’Credible seed-spreading mogul had Twitter buzzing, thinking another kid who would get a ridiculous name was on the way. “EXPECT some big news tomorrow,” along with eyes and a baby bottle emojis he wrote in the cryptic tweet that had users screaming another one like they were DJ Khaled.

He followed that tweet with a viral clip claiming he is “expecting a new show on E!” called “Whos Having My Baby” along with Kevin Hart as a host.

In the clip, Hart tells Cannon, “You’re gonna get some contestants that want to have your baby.”

Nick Cannon & Kevin Hart Got Us Good

The clip immediately sparked confusion among people and even news outlets, with the Today Show reporting on it as if this was an actual show coming to E!

Welp, it was an elaborate prank and a genius way to promote Kevin Hart’s new show Celebrity Prank Wars , coming to E! on April 6. The show will see the duo take their “friendly feud” to another comical level, including their famous friends.

This will be the second gameshow Hart has with the network. He is currently the host of Celebrity Game Face, a job he has held since 2020.

Per The Hollywood Reporter :

Episodes will see stars “planning and perpetrating some of the wildest and most viral pranks on each other,” according to the network, with co-hosts Cannon and Hart selecting the winner of each prank war. Each prank is expected to be more elaborate than the next. The show’s celebrity participants will include Anthony Anderson, Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Lil Duval, Big E, Fantasia, Tiffany Haddish, Taraji P. Henson, Lil Jon, Kofi Kingston, Ludacris, Joel McHale, Killer Mike, Chance the Rapper, T-Pain, Robin Thicke, T.I. and Xavier Woods.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by E! Entertainment (@eentertainment)

No More Babies At The Moment

So breathe a sigh of relief, Nick Cannon is not procreating at the moment, but there is still a chance as he awaits a message from God telling him to chill.

Will you be tuning into Celebrity Prank Wars ? It sounds like it could be a hilarious watch.

Photo: Variety / Getty

The post Nick Cannon’s Tweet Was Elaborate Promotion For An Upcoming E! Celebrity Prank Show With Kevin Hart appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

