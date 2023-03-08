'Enough is enough': Community members continue fight for stoplight at deadly intersection

A group of Pueblo community members including the family and friends of a great-grandmother and two children killed in a fatal crash last year continued to rally Tuesday for a stoplight at the intersection of U.S. Highway 50 and 36th Lane.

In February 2022, Trenton and Mckenzie Frazier, ages 13 and 6, and their 86-year-old great-grandmother Ada Frazier, were killed when their vehicle was hit by a truck as Ada Frazier attempted to make a turn onto U.S. 50 at 36th Lane east of Pueblo.

Since the deadly accident, the family has vowed to "never stop fighting" for a stoplight to be placed at the intersection.

At the community meeting Tuesday night, held in a part of Vineland Middle School adjacent to a scheduled CDOT open house discussing the intersection, Lacey Hesslink, mother of Mckenzie Frazier's best friend, recounted the moment when she heard the news of the tragic crash.

"When I saw Rachel (Frazier's) name pop up on my phone, I thought that it would be that Rachel is in a bind and asking whether Mckenzie could come home from school with Katie the next day. However, that isn't why Rachel was calling me," Hesslink said.

"She told me there was an accident. As she was speaking, I told myself she was going to tell me that Mckenzie got a little banged up and had some bruises, would be gone for a few days from school, but she'd be back. That wasn't the news I received," she said.

"What Rachel was actually telling me was that her grandmother and her son had been killed on impact. The next words I remember hearing were that Mckenzie had been flown to Colorado Springs, was likely brain-dead, and that she, too, would probably die.

"I'm not normally a speechless person, however, in that moment I was," she said.

Hesslink said she works as a nurse and as such, can typically review someone's medical situation objectively. In this case, however, she said she lost that ability and found herself trying to will the medical team to be wrong and that something more could be done.

She said delivering the news to her 5-year-old daughter was a conversation she'd never imagined having.

"How do you tell a 5-year-old that their friend is going to die? How do you explain that not only will they not be in school that day, but that she would never be returning? How do you deal with that piece of your child's innocence being taken away?"

Hesslink said a traffic light must be placed at the intersection to prevent future tragedies from happening.

"At what toll will the quota of lives be met for the placement of a light to occur?" she asked. "I believe Ada, Trenton, and Mckenzie would still be alive if a stoplight had been placed at that intersection."

Pueblo County Commissioners Epimenio “Eppie” Griego and Zach Swearingen also attended the event and spoke favor of a stoplight.

"There were five deaths in 10 days at this intersection," Griego said, referencing another fatal crash in January 2022 that left two adults dead and a 1-year-old child in critical condition.

"Enough is enough. I know we can't put a stoplight at every corner but this particular intersection is dangerous. A light is long overdue. My fellow commissioners support adding a traffic light at the intersection of 36th Lane and Highway 50, and we are drafting a letter to CDOT calling for it to be added."

Swearingen also expressed his support for a stoplight at the intersection, which he said he's seen firsthand can be dangerous to travel through.

"We need a light there," Swearingen said. "You have the county's support, and we will do whatever we can, working with CDOT and the community to address this issue."

Jason Nelson, traffic safety engineering program engineer for CDOT's Southeast region, cited a CDOT study on the intersection completed in 2022 and stated that a stoplight might not be the best solution.

Among the state transportation agency's recommendations to improve safety at the intersection in the 2022 study were to create raised "pork chop" islands to allow vehicles to move up further while protected, increase sight lines for motorists before making a turn, and install an "intersection conflict warning system" — a flashing light that would blink and warn drivers if another driver is in the intersection.

"(A stoplight at the intersection) would reduce side-on crashes, but it also would likely raise rear-end crashes," Nelson said, noting that speed limits on U.S. 50 played into CDOT's decision.

In its study, CDOT reasoned that a stoplight may actually reduce safety at the intersection, and that the intersection would most benefit from increasing sight distance and reducing crossing distance, which would be accomplished with the pork chop islands and conflict warning system, according to CDOT presentations at Tuesday's open house.

These improvements would "allow for safe motorist crossing of U.S. 50 and improve overall pedestrian and motorist safety near the intersection," according to CDOT.

Capt. Michael Tafoya, commander of Colorado Highway Patrol Troop 2-D, said he believes a stoplight may help at the intersection but would not be a cure-all.

"It may bring some benefit, but it will also take driver education and consistent (traffic) enforcement in the area. Things only get better with all three," Tafoya said.

Chris Roberts, Mckenzie Frazier's father, stated he will continue to fight for a stoplight.

"As the captain of the highway patrol pointed out, it may not solve everything — I still want it," he said.

Roberts stated the family has written to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis requesting he get involved, as well as to state representatives.

"I made a promise to my then-6-year-old daughter (that) we'll get a stoplight at that intersection. Come hell or high water, there will be a stoplight there," he said.

CDOT's planned improvements to the intersection will be completed by late winter of this year, according to the state transportation agency.

