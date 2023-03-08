25 shows set to hit Denver's Ball Arena in 2023

The Ball Arena when it was formerly branded as the Pepsi Center. Image: RiverNorthPhotography (iStock).

With a capacity of 18,000, Denver's Ball Arena (formerly the Pepsi Center) is one of Colorado's largest venues, capable of attracting some of the world's biggest acts.

Here's a breakdown of what you can look forward to in 2023. Tickets can be purchased via the Ball Arena website.

April 3: John Mayer (Solo) April 4: Muse: Will of the People Tour April 7: Rauw Alejandro: Saturno World Tour April 23: Elevation Worship and Steven Furtick May 21: Shania Twain: Queen of Me Tour June 6: Matchbox Twenty July 3: Blink-182: Tour 2023 July 5 - August 13: KOOZA by Cirque de Soleil July 6: Bryan Adams: So Happy It Hurts 2023 w/ Joan Jett and the Blackhearts July 11: Disturbed: Take Back Your Life Tour July 12: Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort and more: HS Reunion Tour 2023 July 13: Paramore July 18: Nickelback: Get Rollin' Tour July 25: Madonna: The Celebration Tour July 29: Luke Bryan: Country On Tour 2023 Aug. 1: Rod Stewart with special guest Cheap Trick Aug. 16: Foreigner: The Historic Farewell Tour Aug. 18: Sam Smith Aug. 19: Thomas Rhett: Home Team Tour 2023 Aug. 23: Pantera Sept. 5: Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire: Sing A Song All Night Long Sept. 10: RBD: Soy Rebelde Tour 2023 Oct. 7: Jason Aldean: Highway Desperado Tour 2023 Oct. 25: P!NK: TRUSTFALL TOUR Nov. 16: Depeche Mode: Memento Mori Tour

Find a full list of events taking place at Ball Arena or purchase tickets here.