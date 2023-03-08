Open in App
Denver, CO
OutThere Colorado

25 shows set to hit Denver's Ball Arena in 2023

By Spencer McKee,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h3L4y_0lCDdONy00
The Ball Arena when it was formerly branded as the Pepsi Center. Image: RiverNorthPhotography (iStock).

With a capacity of 18,000, Denver's Ball Arena (formerly the Pepsi Center) is one of Colorado's largest venues, capable of attracting some of the world's biggest acts.

Here's a breakdown of what you can look forward to in 2023. Tickets can be purchased via the Ball Arena website.

  1. April 3: John Mayer (Solo)
  2. April 4: Muse: Will of the People Tour
  3. April 7: Rauw Alejandro: Saturno World Tour
  4. April 23: Elevation Worship and Steven Furtick
  5. May 21: Shania Twain: Queen of Me Tour
  6. June 6: Matchbox Twenty
  7. July 3: Blink-182: Tour 2023
  8. July 5 - August 13: KOOZA by Cirque de Soleil
  9. July 6: Bryan Adams: So Happy It Hurts 2023 w/ Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
  10. July 11: Disturbed: Take Back Your Life Tour
  11. July 12: Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort and more: HS Reunion Tour 2023
  12. July 13: Paramore
  13. July 18: Nickelback: Get Rollin' Tour
  14. July 25: Madonna: The Celebration Tour
  15. July 29: Luke Bryan: Country On Tour 2023
  16. Aug. 1: Rod Stewart with special guest Cheap Trick
  17. Aug. 16: Foreigner: The Historic Farewell Tour
  18. Aug. 18: Sam Smith
  19. Aug. 19: Thomas Rhett: Home Team Tour 2023
  20. Aug. 23: Pantera
  21. Sept. 5: Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire: Sing A Song All Night Long
  22. Sept. 10: RBD: Soy Rebelde Tour 2023
  23. Oct. 7: Jason Aldean: Highway Desperado Tour 2023
  24. Oct. 25: P!NK: TRUSTFALL TOUR
  25. Nov. 16: Depeche Mode: Memento Mori Tour

Find a full list of events taking place at Ball Arena or purchase tickets here.

