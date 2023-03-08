Open in App
Middletown, DE
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Third man charged in connection with shooting near Appoquinimink HS after football game

By Esteban Parra, Delaware News Journal,

5 days ago

A third person has been charged in connection with a Middletown double shooting that occurred as traffic poured out of nearby Appoquinimink High School following a football game last fall.

The Sept. 23 shooting, in the area of Bunker Hill Road east of Choptank Road, left an adult and juvenile wounded. One of the victims was loaded into a Delaware State Police helicopter and emergency vehicles lined the streets well into the night as police investigated the shooting.

Both were treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Original story: 2 people shot Friday night in Middletown near Appoquinimink High School

Twenty days after the shooting, Middletown and state police arrested two men — ages 19 and 20 — at their homes and charged them with the shooting.

On Wednesday, Middletown Police Lt. Matthew Fox said a 19-year-old man was also arrested at his Middletown home in connection with the shooting. He is believed to be the third and final person involved in the shooting incident.

More issues: Gun stepped on discharges during a fight at Appoquinimink High School Monday, police say

Like the others, the 19-year-old was charged with two counts each of first-degree assault and reckless endangering and a single count of second-degree conspiracy and two weapons offenses.

Because police found a weapon and marijuana on the man during the Wednesday arrest, Fox said the man was also charged with an additional weapons offense and drug crimes.

The 19-year-old was being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution after failing to post more than $170,000 in bail.

Police ask that anyone with additional information regarding the Sept. 23 shooting contact Detective Adam Starrett at (302) 376-9950 or via email at astarrett@middletown.delaware.gov.

Editor's note: In recent years, Delaware Online/The News Journal has changed its approach to covering crime and courts and typically does not identify people charged for all but the most serious cases. Delaware Online also does not typically publish press releases on criminal charges such as nonfatal shootings unless the crime had a larger impact on the public or it involved a public official.

Contact Esteban Parra at (302) 324-2299, eparra@delawareonline.com or Twitter @eparra3.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Third man charged in connection with shooting near Appoquinimink HS after football game

Comments / 0
