Open in App
Glendale, CO
See more from this location?
FastBreak on FanNation

Update Given On Colorado Police Investigation Into Grizzlies Star Ja Morant

By Brett Siegel,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PJ5nv_0lCDbC0W00

The Glendale Police Department in Colorado have given an update on their investigation into Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Glendale Police Department in Colorado released a press release on their investigation into Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant stemming from his possession of a firearm in what appeared to be a strip club this past weekend.

The police department has closed their investigation into Morant with no charges or crimes, stating that "there was not enough available evidence to charge anyone with a crime."

The full release from Glendale police can be seen below, via Shams Charania :

The incident involving Ja Morant occurred on March 4 at Shotgun Willie's, a Gentlemen's club in Glendale, Colorado, which is about five miles away from Ball Arena, home of the Denver Nuggets .

Following the Grizzlies' loss to the Nuggets on Friday, March 3, Morant was seen on Instagram Live very early Saturday morning at this establishment and he was flashing a gun at the camera.

The team immediately addressed the matter the following day, issuing a statement that Morant would be away from the team for their next two games with no clear timeline given for his potential return.

Nike, one of Ja Morant's premier sponsors, also issued a statement saying they appreciated Morant's "accountability" and that "he is taking the time to get the help he needs." The company has not dropped the Grizzlies All-Star nor ended their relationship.

"I take full responsibility for my actions last night. I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down," Morant said in a statement via his agency, Tandem Sports & Entertainment . "I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.

Recently, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins spoke on Morant's absence , still giving no clear timetable for his return, but making it clear that the team is supporting the young guard as he gets the help he needs.

Morant, 23, was recently named an All-Star for the second straight season and has helped put the Grizzlies at the top of the Western Conference all season long. Now, they find themselves 38-26 on the season, falling to the 3-seed in the conference in Morant's absence.

Ja Morant, nor the Grizzlies, have given any updates on when he could potentially return to the floor, that is if he will even return to the team this season.

Be sure to catch up on the newest episode of The Fast Break Podcast hosted by Fastbreak's own Brett Siegel !

Streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify , The Fast Break Podcast takes you inside the league with the latest news, intel, rumors and interviews from those close to the action for all 30 teams. Be on the lookout for a new episodes every Friday.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Carmelo Anthony Responds To Dillon Brooks Saying He's Not A Good Veteran For Grizzlies
Memphis, TN1 day ago
BREAKING: Russell Westbrook Makes NBA History On Saturday
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
BREAKING: Big News About Ja Morant Reported On Monday
Memphis, TN6 hours ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX4 days ago
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
A Black man was found dead after he told his mother he was being chased. Police said there's ‘no reason’ to suspect foul play.
Taylorsville, MS9 hours ago
Anthony Davis' Honest Quote After The Lakers Lost To The Knicks
Los Angeles, CA12 hours ago
Andrew Wiggins' Status For Suns-Warriors Game
San Francisco, CA15 hours ago
Klay Thompson Makes NBA History On Monday Night
Phoenix, AZ1 hour ago
Fight Breaks Out In Bucks-Kings Game On Monday Night
Milwaukee, WI57 minutes ago
Florida man shoots tenant after finding him in bed with his teenage daughter
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
BREAKING: Anthony Davis' Final Injury Status For Knicks-Lakers Game
New York City, NY1 day ago
Golden State Warriors Roster News On Sunday
San Francisco, CA13 hours ago
Draymond Green's Injury Status For Suns-Warriors Game
San Francisco, CA12 hours ago
LeBron James' Viral Tweet After The Lakers Beat The Raptors
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Klay Thompson's Injury Status For Bucks-Warriors Game
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Anthony Davis Can Make NBA History On Tuesday Night
Los Angeles, CA1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy