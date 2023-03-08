Update Given On Colorado Police Investigation Into Grizzlies Star Ja Morant

The Glendale Police Department in Colorado have given an update on their investigation into Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Glendale Police Department in Colorado released a press release on their investigation into Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant stemming from his possession of a firearm in what appeared to be a strip club this past weekend.

The police department has closed their investigation into Morant with no charges or crimes, stating that "there was not enough available evidence to charge anyone with a crime."

The full release from Glendale police can be seen below, via Shams Charania :

The incident involving Ja Morant occurred on March 4 at Shotgun Willie's, a Gentlemen's club in Glendale, Colorado, which is about five miles away from Ball Arena, home of the Denver Nuggets .

Following the Grizzlies' loss to the Nuggets on Friday, March 3, Morant was seen on Instagram Live very early Saturday morning at this establishment and he was flashing a gun at the camera.

The team immediately addressed the matter the following day, issuing a statement that Morant would be away from the team for their next two games with no clear timeline given for his potential return.

Nike, one of Ja Morant's premier sponsors, also issued a statement saying they appreciated Morant's "accountability" and that "he is taking the time to get the help he needs." The company has not dropped the Grizzlies All-Star nor ended their relationship.

"I take full responsibility for my actions last night. I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down," Morant said in a statement via his agency, Tandem Sports & Entertainment . "I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.

Recently, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins spoke on Morant's absence , still giving no clear timetable for his return, but making it clear that the team is supporting the young guard as he gets the help he needs.

Morant, 23, was recently named an All-Star for the second straight season and has helped put the Grizzlies at the top of the Western Conference all season long. Now, they find themselves 38-26 on the season, falling to the 3-seed in the conference in Morant's absence.

Ja Morant, nor the Grizzlies, have given any updates on when he could potentially return to the floor, that is if he will even return to the team this season.

