Rory McIlroy to concentrate on golf after dealing with PGA Tour schedule, TGL, lawsuits connected to LIV | D'Angelo

PONTE VEDRA BEACH — The face of the PGA Tour is ready to devote most of his attention to golf.

Rory McIlroy, 33, has worn many hats besides the ones with the iconic Nike swoosh. He has served on multiple PGA Tour governing bodies, is a founding partner of TMRW Sports along with Tiger Woods and has unabashedly defended the tour against rival LIV Golf, loud enough to make him the target of a lawsuit.

But in the past two years, when he served as the chairman of the Player Advisory Council in 2021 and now as one of four player directors on the tour’s policy board, McIlory's schedule has been busier than Sungjae Im's. He's run from meeting to meeting whether dealing with the PAC, working with the tour on the schedule or working with Tiger on the TGL (the interactive, indoor tech golf league that will launch next spring in Palm Beach Gardens).

Yet, through it all, the Jupiter resident and No. 3 in World Golf Rankings has maintained his dominance on the course, never falling out of the top 10 in the last year and a half.

That ability to separate his off-course responsibilities from his quest to dominate his sport is what distinguishes McIlroy from the other two golfers who have jockeyed with him at the top of the world rankings: current No. 1 Jon Rahm and No. 2 Scottie Scheffler.

The two players, incidentally, will be in Rory's grouping for the first two rounds of The Players Championship starting Thursday … the ultimate featured group.

Jay Monahan puts Rory in same class as Jack, Arnold, Tiger

That skill was recognized by PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan who marveled at how Rory was able to contend last weekend at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, finishing one shot behind champion Kurt Kitayama, after sitting in a board meeting for seven hours last Tuesday night.

"The thing I will say is that his leadership, coupled with his extraordinary play … all the trend lines are when you look at Jack, when you look at Arnold, when you look at Tiger," Monahan said.

Lumped with three Hall of Famers who are identified by first name only, that is high praise.

Monahan was not done with his praise.

"I think he would be the first to tell you he wants to win this week and he wants to win more championships." he said. "But I also, you know, when you look back over the last 12 to 18 months … it's extraordinary. His leadership has manifested itself in a way where he has a very good grasp and balance on the full picture and on the entire membership. And where we were last summer to where we are now is largely a reflection on the amount of time and energy he's put into understanding that."

Rory a voice for the players on changes to PGA Tour schedule

Rory has been one of the players' voices in the radical changes to the schedule that have been ongoing for the past year. That culminated with McIlroy and several players meeting with Monahan on Tuesday for the update that includes the tour designating eight events with elevated purses as no-cut with limited fields.

All that's left is the schedule release, which likely will not come until the summer. But for now, the heavy lifting, on the schedule revamp at least, is done.

"I feel like over the past 12 months I've played pretty well, but at the same time I've had all of this other stuff to deal with," McIlroy said. "When I went on the board of the PGA Tour, I didn't imagine it would take up this much time. But I think it's been important work, and I'm proud of the steps that we and the PGA Tour have made to try to make everything better for the membership and try to stem the flow of players that have went to LIV."

Those three letters may not be occupying Rory's time as much as the schedule or the TGL, but they certainly have put him in the spotlight as he staunchly defends the PGA Tour while offering his opinion on the league funded by Saudi Arabia. That loyalty to the tour has resulted in legal issues for McIlroy.

He was subpoenaed by Patrick Reed's lawyer on Christmas Eve. One month later, Reed, who joined LIV in June, approached Rory in Dubai and expected a warm greeting. When he was rebuffed, Reed tossed an LIV tee in Rory's direction.

True to his character, Rory put aside any distraction and won that week, one of four victories worldwide and 15 top-10 finishes since last year's Masters.

"Hopefully with these new changes that have been announced, hopefully the majority of my time will be spent on concentrating on getting ready for golf tournaments and trying to be the best player that I can be," McIlroy said. "Not that I feel like it's taken away any of that, but it might give me a bit more free time to do other things that I enjoy, as well."

