Detroit Community Cat Rescue closes, leaving 16 cats in need of a home: What to know

The Detroit Community Cat Rescue, the city’s first cats-only shelter, is shutting down after allegations of negligence and numerous resignations of board members. Currently, 16 cats are still in need of a loving home.

When was the rescue established?

The nonprofit organization, Detroit Community Cat Rescue, was founded in 2021 as the first cat-only shelter in the Motor City. The organization originally started as a rescue and moved into a shelter space located at 14906 Ward Ave. in Detroit about a year and a half ago. Since then, it's been a temporary home for countless cats waiting to be adopted.

Why is it closing?

The shelter space is closing after alleged claims of mismanagement and negligence against former board members as well as numerous resignations. May Walsh and their partner, Michelle Miele, helped found the organization and both resigned last month. Additionally, former shelter manager Elisabeth Haack is leading a petition against the organization and led a protest on March 5 outside the current shelter space. Former board members associated with Pizza Cat, Matt Wojtowicz, and Tay Henderson, placed their resignations on the day of the protest.

How many cats are left?

According to the only remaining board member, Jodi Newton, 16 cats are still in need of a home. Currently, 10 cats are being held at the shelter and six are in foster homes. Newton hopes to have all the cats out of the current shelter space and into foster care or a permanent home by the end of the month.

How can I adopt or foster a cat?

According to Newton, the shelter website was taken down due to inappropriate calls and texts from strangers. Currently, she is using Petfinder and Petstablished to post descriptions of the remaining cats. If interested, potential adopters will be contacted by Newton to set up a meet and greet.