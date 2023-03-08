Open in App
Detroit, MI
See more from this location?
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Community Cat Rescue closes, leaving 16 cats in need of a home: What to know

By Marina Johnson, Detroit Free Press,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GmxBg_0lCDZDJd00

The Detroit Community Cat Rescue, the city’s first cats-only shelter, is shutting down after allegations of negligence and numerous resignations of board members. Currently, 16 cats are still in need of a loving home.

When was the rescue established?

The nonprofit organization, Detroit Community Cat Rescue, was founded in 2021 as the first cat-only shelter in the Motor City. The organization originally started as a rescue and moved into a shelter space located at 14906 Ward Ave. in Detroit about a year and a half ago. Since then, it's been a temporary home for countless cats waiting to be adopted.

Why is it closing?

The shelter space is closing after alleged claims of mismanagement and negligence against former board members as well as numerous resignations. May Walsh and their partner, Michelle Miele, helped found the organization and both resigned last month. Additionally, former shelter manager Elisabeth Haack is leading a petition against the organization and led a protest on March 5 outside the current shelter space. Former board members associated with Pizza Cat, Matt Wojtowicz, and Tay Henderson, placed their resignations on the day of the protest.

How many cats are left?

According to the only remaining board member, Jodi Newton, 16 cats are still in need of a home. Currently, 10 cats are being held at the shelter and six are in foster homes. Newton hopes to have all the cats out of the current shelter space and into foster care or a permanent home by the end of the month.

How can I adopt or foster a cat?

According to Newton, the shelter website was taken down due to inappropriate calls and texts from strangers. Currently, she is using Petfinder and Petstablished to post descriptions of the remaining cats. If interested, potential adopters will be contacted by Newton to set up a meet and greet.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Detroit, MI newsLocal Detroit, MI
Mom of Armani Kelly, one of three rappers killed in abandoned building, wants blighted building torn down
Detroit, MI8 hours ago
A Michigan Cat Shelter Closed Suddenly, Leaving These 16 Cats In Need Of A Home
Detroit, MI4 days ago
Chicken Wing Challenge: Search for best in metro Detroit down to 4
Detroit, MI18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ypsilanti-area Chinese restaurant seeking help through GoFundMe after recent fire
Ypsilanti, MI17 hours ago
Couple donates $10K to hospital that treated late son
Royal Oak, MI19 hours ago
Elderly, Sick Dog Allegedly Buried Alive Deserves Justice
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Detroit Tuskegee Airmen Museum receives a hefty grant to teach kids to fly
Detroit, MI19 hours ago
Ann Arbor woman creates a ‘little piece of art’ with each beaded martini pick
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago
First Detroit stand-alone Chick-fil-A location planned
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Had enough of the late-season icy mix mess? Here's how a 3rd straight La Niña is impacting Metro Detroit
Detroit, MI10 hours ago
Detroit's Grandmont Community Association makes being good neighbor a way of life
Detroit, MI1 day ago
EB I-94 closed in Ann Arbor after truck crashes into overpass
Ann Arbor, MI15 hours ago
Voucher program can help low-income Michigan families get housing — but using it isn't easy
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Four Recent Detroit Restaurant Closings to Know
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Car catches on fire after slamming into parked semi-truck, killing 2 in Detroit
Detroit, MI1 day ago
$50M renovation at Saint John's Resort, golf course in Plymouth Township: What to know
Plymouth, MI2 days ago
Suspect shoots driver after crash on Southfield Freeway in Detroit
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Hundreds show up in support of, and against, drag queen story time
Royal Oak, MI2 days ago
Police: 2 dead in fiery early morning crash on Detroit's east side
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Who Killed Strawberry? Chasing the story of the never-proven Manoogian Mansion party
Detroit, MI4 days ago
Michigan’s Most Dangerous City Isn’t What You Think
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Ann Arbor Animal Hospital shutting down Emergency Room after nearly two decades
Ann Arbor, MI3 days ago
Info in West Michigan fentanyl arrest links drugs to Sinaloa cartel, leads to 2nd drug bust in Metro Detroit
Madison Heights, MI2 days ago
2023 Michigan Miss Basketball presentation: Livestream now in downtown Detroit
Detroit, MI14 hours ago
22-year-old man charged with stabbing co-worker multiple times at Rochester Hills restaurant
Rochester Hills, MI3 days ago
Salvation Army hosting spring sales event in support of Adult Rehabilitation Center
Detroit, MI4 days ago
Authorities warn Clinton River must be 'respected' after pair of hikers rescued at River Bends Park
Shelby Charter Township, MI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy