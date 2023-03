Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik showed his cards on Wednesday, confessing the QB-craving franchise has interest in soon-to-be free agent Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo would need no introduction to Slowik, hired to run the offense for new head coach DeMeco Ryans, considering the complete triumvirate spent last season together with the San Francisco 49ers. Ryans and Slowik arrived in tandem as defensive quality control coaches in 2017.