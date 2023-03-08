Open in App
Oklahoma City, OK
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

OKC Blue: Notable performances, highlights in 108-95 loss to G League's SLC Stars

By Clemente Almanza,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z2Swx_0lCDXzAj00

In front of a loud crowd of kids on field trip day, the OKC Blue played an afternoon game on Wednesday against the G League’s Salt Lake City Stars and came away with a 108-95 loss.

The loss drops the Blue to 9-16. Let’s take a look at some of the notable individual performances from this loss:

  • Robert Woodard II: 21 points on 9-of-19 shooting, 12 rebounds, five assists
  • Jahmi’us Ramsey: 20 points on 10-of-20 shooting’
  • Sacha Killeya-Jones: 12 points, seven rebounds
  • Andre Roberson: four points, seven rebounds, four assists
  • Frank Jackson: 24 points on 9-of-17 shooting, 5-of-11 shooting from 3
  • Tyler Cook: 16 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists
  • Micah Potter: 16 points, seven rebounds

Here are the full highlights from the Blue’s 13-point loss to the Utah Jazz’s G League affiliate:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former UNC forward Garrison Brooks has monster game
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Billy Donovan: Zach LaVine's decisiveness makes the 'whole team better'
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
Boston at Houston: Celtics hand a 111-109 win to Rockets with lackluster effort
Boston, MA8 hours ago
Deal reportedly 'done' for Patriots' rival landing legendary QB
Green Bay, WI14 hours ago
Former UNC basketball recruiting target enters transfer portal
Greeley, CO17 hours ago
Michigan basketball postseason fate revealed
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago
Breaking: Notre Dame's top player entering transfer portal
Notre Dame, IN19 hours ago
UNC basketball commit ends junior season with accolade
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Michigan football gets late visit announcement from elite player
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago
Instant analysis after Bengals lose Jessie Bates to Falcons in free agency
Cincinnati, OH13 hours ago
Seahawks GM John Schneider takes veiled shot at Russell Wilson's agent
Seattle, WA16 hours ago
Twitter reacts to Bears signing DE DeMarcus Walker in free agency
Chicago, IL8 hours ago
Fans, media react to Titans signing Andre Dillard
Nashville, TN12 hours ago
Top available defensive tackles left in NFL free agency for the Browns to target
Cleveland, OH1 hour ago
ESPN grades Falcons' early free agency activity
Atlanta, GA14 hours ago
Graham Glasgow releases statement after being cut by Broncos
Denver, CO1 hour ago
CBS Sports sends Vikings and Justin Jefferson top receiver prospect
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
NFL News: Former Notre Dame star reportedly agrees to monster deal with Broncos
Denver, CO12 hours ago
Tee Higgins' vague tweet has Bengals fans talking
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
UNC freshman Tyler Nickel enters transfer portal
Chapel Hill, NC10 hours ago
NIT: Seton Hall at Colorado odds, picks and predictions
South Orange, NJ5 hours ago
Breaking: Notre Dame freshman safety granted release to play elsewhere
South Bend, IN1 day ago
Instant Reaction: Grading the Ogbonnia Okoronkwo free agent signing
Cleveland, OH11 hours ago
Meet Penn State basketball’s second highest recruit ever: Carey Booth
State College, PA13 hours ago
Best non-DT free agents still available for the Browns to target
Cleveland, OH54 minutes ago
On this day: Boston first team to 61 wins; Scott dealt for Silas
Boston, MA2 hours ago
Justin McKoy enters transfer portal after two seasons at North Carolina
Chapel Hill, NC10 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy