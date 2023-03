netflixjunkie.com

“I feel like there’s a lot of…” – Millie Bobby Brown Opens Up About Moving on from ‘Stranger Things’ After the Finale By Neha Subhash Ghag, 5 days ago

By Neha Subhash Ghag, 5 days ago

Millie Bobby Brown is ready to move on as Stranger Things is one step away from the finish line. The actress has basically grown up ...