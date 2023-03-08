New on the Horizon: Grace by Nia in the Seaport District

Well, this is exciting news!

According to Universal Hub, the Boston Licensing Board approved plans by Darryl’s Corner Bar owner Nia Grace to open “a supper club and speakeasy with a full menu” in the Seaport District.

The 166-seat restaurant will feature Southern food and a “Southern take” on New England fare. In the evening, post-dinner, Grace by Nia will transform into a jazz club that features jazz, R+B and soul music. Grace will purchase the liquor license from the now-closed Showplace Icon Theater.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will be taking over the old movie theater spot.

Grace Nia will be located at 60 Seaport Blvd.