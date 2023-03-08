Open in App
Green Bay, WI
ESPN’s Mike Greenberg Might Cut His Pinky Toe Off if Aaron Rodgers Joins New York Jets

By Nick Schultz,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n0wSn_0lCDUzLm00
Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

It’s safe to say ESPN personality Mike Greenberg wants Aaron Rodgers to be a Jet.

Alright, that’s an understatement. Greenberg really wants Rodgers to be a Jet — and he’s willing to go to extreme lengths if it happens.

“If they cut off your pinky toe and you didn’t know it, how long would it take you to figure it out?” Greenberg said.

That’s what Greeny put on the line if the Green Bay Packers trade Rodgers to the New York Jets. He also said a darkness retreat could be an option, obviously alluding to Rodgers’ trip to the Pacific Northwest last week for a few days in the dark to reflect.

One thing’s for sure, though. Greenberg is all-in on the idea of Rodgers to the Jets. And can you blame him?

Remember, New York had its share of quarterback issues last season. Former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson started nine games after missing the first three due to injury, but was later benched in favor of Mike White. Joe Flacco also started four games, meaning the Jets had three different quarterbacks start under center in 2022.

That’s why there’s so much excitement about Rodgers’ reported interest. The Jets haven’t been to the playoffs since 2010 when Mark Sanchez was with the team and have only finished over .500 once since. That happened in 2015 with Ryan Fitzpatrick at QB.

Now, it appears things are heating up between New York and Rodgers, who won back-to-back NFL MVP awards in 2020 and 2021. The one-time Super Bowl champion struggled in 2022, though, totaling 3,695 yards and 12 interceptions. To put that in perspective, Rodgers threw for 13 interceptions total from 2019-22.

Multiple people from the Jets organization flew out to meet with Rodgers this week, including head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas, ESPN reported. New offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was also part of that group. He served as the Packers’ offensive coordinator from 2019-21 before a failed stint as the Denver Broncos’ head coach. His bond with Rodgers could play a role in his decision.

It’s unclear when a deal could happen, especially since free agency starts on March 15. Regardless, it gives Greenberg some time to decide his pinky toe’s fate.

