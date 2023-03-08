Open in App
Minnesota Vikings WR KJ Osborn Describes Rescuing a Man From a Burning Car

By Barkley Truax,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AuEqh_0lCDUyT300
(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

KJ Osborn was put in the right place at the right time to save a man from a burning vehicle over the weekend.

The meeting was pure chance. Osborn said he wouldn’t have even been in the area at the time if not for his personal trainer moving to Texas. The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver also missed his first Uber ride, which could have missed Osborn from crossing the paths of the burning car and the man whose life he would end up saving.

KJ Osborn Explains his Perspective

“Initially I started running to the fire and then I started thinking for a second. This car could blow up. We’re not sure what could happen with this vehicle,” Osborn said, via Fox News. “But my Uber driver, Abdul, we went right up to the car, he opened the passenger door. He was seeing if the driver was okay. We’re trying to see if he was alive and moving and things like that. Eventually, we’re moving toward the car. [But we walked away] from the car because we don’t know if it would bust into more flames.

“Eventually the driver was able to muster enough strength to move his upper body to the passenger seat and kind of be able to pull his arms out and ask for help. And that’s when we all went down and we were able to pull him out.”

Still worried about whether or not the car might explode, Osborn was able to pick the driver up and carry him out of harm’s way.

“Definitely a crazy situation. As I said in my post, God is real and the timing was real for all of it. I would’ve never been in Austin, Texas, had my trainer not moved down here. I missed my first Uber and I was in my second Uber. The timing of it was crazy. Happy I was able to be there.”

