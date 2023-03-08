911 Call Audio Reveals New Information in Joe Mixon Shooting Incident

Joe Mixon has seen his name pop up in another potential legal case. This time, shots have been fired outside the Cincinnati Bengals running back’s house. New information has been leaked about the incident as well, with TMZ obtaining audio of the call to 9-1-1.

Sean Pena, who is a trainer for professional athletes, was the one who called the police. He described the scene to authorities during the phone call. Pena said a “kid” was around the house, carrying what seemed to be a fake weapon.

“One kid was running around brandishing a weapon and he went back to his car and it looked like it was a fake weapon,” Pena said . “But then I kept watching, watching, watching and then he was screaming something and he went back to his car and he pulled out another weapon.

“It looked like a Kel-Tec or something and ran up the back driveway of this house that he had been going up and down, and said, ‘F*** yeah.'”

Not too long after, gunshots were fired, with Pena describing the kids running away. Of course, him saying “pop” five times does not mean five shots were fired. It’s just the description the famed athletic trainer gave over the phone to the police.

“Then all the sudden I heard him running, running down there, and you heard ‘Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,'” Pena said.

Pena finally revealed three different cars sped off after the gunshots were fired.

More Info On Joe Mixon, Shooting Incident

The home of Mixon has been labeled a crime scene, according to a report from TMZ Sports . Police are investigating an alleged shooting that occurred in Mixon’s neighborhood on Monday night.

A juvenile was reportedly wounded in the shooting and was transported to the hospital. The severity of the injury was not mentioned.

Police entered Mixon’s home on Monday night as part of the investigation. Authorities entered the house at approximately 1:30 a.m. and left two hours later. No arrests were made.

It’s unclear if Mixon was part of the investigation. He has not commented on the situation at this time.

