Open in App
Salt Lake City, UT
See more from this location?
ABC4

National Weather Service: Busiest weather alert season for Salt Lake City in years

By Alana Brophy,

5 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) — The Salt Lake City office National Weather Service recently reported that this winter season has seen the most Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories than any season dating back to 2008 for Advisories and 2005 for Warnings. And it’s fair to say that we’ll be adding to that total until the season finally comes to an end. Snow season in Utah typically runs from October through April.

Winter Storm Warnings are issued when the NWS is certain of a storm and is expecting over 6″ of snow in the valleys and over a foot in the mountains. So far, they’ve issued 19 Warnings this season. The next highest year was 2005 when they issued 15 total. Last year there was 8 total and, in the two years before, each had 6 Warnings. In case you’re wondering, the average number of Warnings since 2005 is just over 9 a year.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ABj4a_0lCDTPjX00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pIgu6_0lCDTPjX00

For Winter Weather Advisories the criteria can differ, but they are most often issued when there is 6″ or more expected in the mountains and/or enough in the valleys to cause concern. The best way to think about the difference between the two is that an Advisory is saying that they think something could be a danger, and a Warning is when they know it’s going to hit hard.

When it comes to Advisories, this season the NWS has issued 34 so far as opposed to half that total (17) all of last season. The closest to this total came in 2011 with 29 Advisories. That is an average amount since 2008 has been about 22.

As stated, it is very likely that we will be adding to this total, just like we’ve been adding to our snowpack. This has been an amazing season and we’re hoping to keep adding to our totals and give us one of our best water years in a very long time.

Just know that we’ll always give you the most accurate information and let you know when you need to be ready for any type of weather thrown our way. For all the latest, keep it right here on ABC4.com and watch Utah’s Most Accurate Weather Team on ABC4 News.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Utah State newsLocal Utah State
Utah's mountain valley communities on alert for flooding ahead of midweek storm
Ogden, UT10 hours ago
Roof collapses on Mountain Green home due to snow accumulation
Mountain Green, UT1 day ago
Wind advisories extended as gusts of up to 50 mph expected through afternoon
Salt Lake City, UT3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Strong wind and rain in the weekend forecast; snow line expected to rise
Park City, UT3 days ago
Wind advisory in effect for parts of Utah
Brigham City, UT3 days ago
Another big storm set to bring rain, snow in Utah; flooding possible in some areas
Salt Lake City, UT3 days ago
North Davis Fire warns of thin ice after 4 fall through Steed Pond
Clearfield, UT1 day ago
A look back at the flooding of 1983 as Utah gears up for heavy spring runoff
Salt Lake City, UT3 days ago
Snow squall and thundersnow conditions likely after 4 p.m. Wednesday; Second storm Friday
Park City, UT5 days ago
Northern Utah plans for floods with sandbag fills
Brigham City, UT3 days ago
4 people fall through ice in Clearfield pond in 1 day, no injuries
Clearfield, UT1 day ago
US 40 near Heber reopened following closure due to avalanche
Heber City, UT2 days ago
Harsh winter pushes wildlife to Utah roads with over 1,000 killed this year
Springville, UT2 days ago
Pat's Barbecue Has Two Locations in Salt Lake City, Utah
Salt Lake City, UT11 hours ago
Fire crews respond to Salt Lake City bike shop after owner sees smoke on webcam
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Park City, Utah’s water is contaminated with ‘forever chemical,’ here’s why.
Park City, UT2 days ago
Rural Utah town can’t keep up with recent heavy snowfall
Huntsville, UT6 days ago
South Salt Lake dog day care shut down due to 'potentially unsafe conditions'
South Salt Lake, UT3 days ago
Flight hit by lightning, diverted coming into Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City, UT3 days ago
Skier identified after fatal avalanche in Weber Canyon backcountry
San Diego, CA1 day ago
1 killed, 1 hospitalized in Weber Canyon backcountry avalanche (Updated)
Park City, UT4 days ago
About that C-17 above Snyderville Basin Thursday…
Snyderville, UT3 days ago
One dead after crash on I-15 near Santaquin
Santaquin, UT1 day ago
GALLERY: Annual St. Patrick's Day parade rolls through Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
KSL Meteorologist Kevin Eubank’s white snow coat tradition
Salt Lake City, UT4 days ago
Deer rescued after falling into Midway geothermal hot pot
Midway, UT5 days ago
Why are some of your streetlights turning purple?
Bountiful, UT3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy