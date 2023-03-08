Pasco County Sheriff Needs Your Help In Solving Attempted Car Burglary In Port Richey

Source: PSO

PORT RICHEY, Fla. – Pasco County Sheriff’s Office needs your help solving a crime that happened in Port Richey.

According to deputies, on March 5, around 4:45 a.m., a suspect, shown above, attempted to enter a victim’s car in the Jasmine Estates area of Port Richey.

If you have any information on this case or know the suspect’s identity, submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and reference case number 23007901.

You can also submit a tip online at pascosheriff.com/tips.

“Cases such as these are a reminder to always secure belongings in safe place and lock your doors every night for the #9pmRoutine! Completing this important task every night can prevent you from becoming a victim in a crime of opportunity,” said PSO.

