New York Times Covers Congressman Josh Brecheen’s In-Person Town Halls: “A debt ceiling can be very useful; do not discount our leverage”

Washington, D.C. – With President Biden set to unveil his budget this week, New York Times’ reporter Catie Edmondson published an exclusive story live from Congressman Brecheen’s recent town halls where he explained to constituents the need to cut wasteful spending to get our fiscal house in order. “A debt ceiling can be very useful; do not discount our leverage. It’s going to be uncomfortable. But again, if we don’t turn the trajectory of this nation, we are going to leave our kids and our grandkids nothing but dependency and debt,” said Congressman Brecheen, who represents Oklahoma’s Second Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Key Excerpts from the NYT coverage “Representative Josh Brecheen, a first-term Republican, begins each town hall meeting in his sprawling district here in eastern Oklahoma the same way: with a blistering, roughly half-hour broadside about the crisis posed by the nation’s debt and the lengths to which he is prepared to go to force deep spending cuts. “For the last 40 years, we inherited prosperity from our parents and our grandparents, and we are borrowing — and I would say stealing — prosperity from our kids and our grandkids,’ Mr. Brecheen told Oklahomans crowded into a local college’s student center on a recent Monday morning. “But, he argued, the coming debt-limit negotiations with the Biden administration would be a chance to right those decades of wrongs.” Brecheen sets March town hall gatherings In an email sent to The City Sentinel, Brecheen's staff said his next set of in-district town halls will be on "Monday, March 13 and Friday, March 17.The last set of Town Hall sessions for the Coalgate Republican are the ones during which Times’ reporter covered Brecheen and his interactions with residents of his district. ( https://www.city-sentinel.com/news/a-congressman-on-fire-oklahoma-s-josh-brecheen-is-in-stride-with-bold-stances-and/article_94c10ca0-a7f2-11ed-b1cb-9f2f6df4f1fd.html ) Brecheen served at the Oklahoma State Capitol as a “Coburn Republican,” a small-town Republican who, like the late U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn of Muskogee, was a budget hawk and advocate of limited government and traditional moral values. Like Coburn was in Washington, Brecheen was known in Oklahoma City for bluntness and candor. Unapologetic in his ardent conservatism, Brecheen can engage in substantive exchanges with those who do not share his views -- a trait reflective of his mentor Coburn.( https://www.city-sentinel.com/criminal_justice/in-january-2014-barack-obama-said-this-about-tom-coburn/article_8bbc38cb-81c7-5652-a0c2-e191b1f62ca0.html ) For the March 2023 interactions, constituents “are invited to attend and share their thoughts and ask questions on policy issues impacting Washington, D.C. and Oklahoma." The Schedule (all times are Central Time) follows: Monday, March 13: 8-9 a.m., Hartshorne Town Hall, The Ole Corral (Cafe), 831 Pennsylvania Ave., Hartshorne, OK 74547 10-11 a.m., Wilburton Town Hall, The Serendipity Event Center, 128 E. Main St., Wilburton, OK 74578 Noon-1 p.m., Poteau Town Hall, Donald W. Reynolds Community Center, 105 Reynolds Ave., Poteau, OK 74953 3-4 p.m., Muldrow Town Hall, Muldrow Public Library, 711 W. Shawntel Smith Blvd., Muldrow, OK 74948 5-6 p.m., Sallisaw Town Hall, Sequoyah County Fairgrounds, 464101 E. 1070 Rd. Sallisaw, OK 74955 Friday, March 17 8-9 a.m., Holdenville Town Hall, Grace M. Pickens Public Library, 209 E. 9th St., Holdenville, OK 74848 10-11 a.m., Coalgate Town Hall, Coal County Library, 115 W. Ohio Ave., Coalgate, OK 74538 Noon-1 p.m., Atoka Town Hall, Atoka County Library, 279 E. A St., Atoka, OK 74525 3-4 p.m., Madill Town Hall, Madill City Library, 500 W. Overton St., Madill, OK 73446 5-6 p.m., Tishomingo Town Hall, Murray State College, Ag Science Building Chapman Conference Center, 1 Murray Campus Dr., Tishomingo, OK 73460. Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel newspaper, based in Oklahoma City, has covered Josh Brecheen since before his election to the Oklahoma State Legislature.