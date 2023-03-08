Open in App
Seattle, WA
Scorebook Live

Marquise Thorpe-Taylor, coveted offensive lineman, blown away by Washington offer during visit, discusses Oregon, USC trips

By Andrew Nemec,

5 days ago

It was a busy weekend for rising Mount Tahoma (Washington) offensive lineman Marquise Thorpe-Taylor , as he took unofficial visits to check out the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies.

First up was Oregon on Friday, which didn't disappoint.

"It was good," he said. "We got there early in the morning and I was able to make it for position meetings. It was a good time .All the players were locked in, the environment felt good and it was just a good experience."

For Thorpe-Taylor, the recent departure of Oregon offensive line coach Adrian Klemm to the NFL is a non-factor in his recruitment.

"I didn't really have a relationship with him, but I did have a good relationship with the assistant O-line coach," he said. "So it isn't really a factor."

Still, he feels his relationship with the Ducks is still in the early stages.

On Saturday, Thorpe-Taylor visited Washington on Saturday, where the Huskies extended him a scholarship offer and rolled out the purple carpet.

"It was just me, my mom and a few of my teammates that I brought with me," he said. "They came in on a Saturday with not a lot going on, so they just gave me a tour around the building. Everything just showed how much they care about me. Coach (Scott) Huff and coach (Kalen) DeBoer both had talks for about an hour, one-on-one. It was just a really good talk."

Given that Thorpe-Taylor grew up watching Washington, he admitted the Huskies are going to be a major contender in his recruitment.

"It's going to be tough (to beat), because they are the home team and I looked up to them when I was young," he said. "My family... nice and close to home, so it was really exciting to meet the new coaches. it was a great experience."

While the relationship was on a slow simmer early, Thorpe-Taylor was blown away by a combination of the offer and the attention.

"I felt like a priority to the program," he said. "It meant more offering me in person. They were saying, 'We need to keep our guys home.' "

Next up are trips to USC and Washington State.

"I'm going to head down (to USC) In a few weeks," he said. "And I'll be at Wazzu [Washington State] for their spring game."

Thorpe-Taylor is eager to check out the program in Los Angeles.

"I feel like it's big, big, big for me." he said. "Coach (Josh) Henson has showed a lot of love over the last few months. He stopped by the school a couple of times to check up on me. We've been able to communicate, and I've talked to coach (Lincoln) Riley a few times."

Rated a three-star prospect, Thrope-Taylor could be in line to add a fourth star soon, as his stock continues to rise.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound lineman is one of the top tackle prospects in the Northwest and clearly Pac-12 programs are taking notice.

Junior season highlights

