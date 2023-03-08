Open in App
El Paso, TX
KTSM

EP Water invites community to TechH20 Center for spring break

5 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — El Paso Water is inviting the community to spend spring break at the TechH2O center.

The TechH2O center is hosting free family activities, geared for both parents and children. The event will take place on Friday, March 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 10751 Montana Avenue.

The event will have arts and crafts that involve water, such as:

  • desert plant seed bombs
  • UV resin art
  • Recycled bottle bird feeder

For more information, call 915-621-2000 or email tech2o@epwater.org .

