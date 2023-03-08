Open in App
California State
New York Post

Inside the $2B Powerball winner’s new $25.5M Hollywood Hills mansion

By Mary K. Jacob,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jm481_0lCDMDZE00

Powerball, power moves!

The winner of the $2 billion California Powerball, Edwin Castro, has just dropped $25.5 million on a luxe Hollywood Hills mansion, The Post can confirm.

Castro, who claimed the winning ticket just last month, opted for the onetime lump sum payment of $997.6 million, lottery officials said. (He also had the option to accept payment in an annuity, which would get doled out in 30 graduated payments over 29 years.)

And it looks like he wasted no time putting his new money into some new real estate.

Made up of five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, the sprawling property occupies more than 13,500 square feet of living space.

Castro received a slight discount on the home. It initially listed for $29.95 million.

Standing behind private gates above the famed Chateau Marmont, it was created by Roman James Design and comes with all the luxe amenities imaginable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qM5cP_0lCDMDZE00
The property spans over 13,500 square feet.
Simon Berlyn/MEGA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o3Kac_0lCDMDZE00
The infinity pool.
Simon Berlyn/MEGA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23S4x6_0lCDMDZE00
The grand foyer.
Simon Berlyn/MEGA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CGlXs_0lCDMDZE00
The home offers a double-height staircase.
Simon Berlyn/MEGA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T9dj8_0lCDMDZE00
The living area.
Simon Berlyn/MEGA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LjNn5_0lCDMDZE00
The wet bar and game area.
Simon Berlyn/MEGA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C3K9r_0lCDMDZE00
The primary ensuite bathroom.
Simon Berlyn/MEGA

Pegged as an “entertainer’s dream,” amenities include a game room, a wine cellar, a movie theater, a bar, and a fitness studio with a hot and cold plunge.

Exterior features include an infinity pool, a spa, two fire pits and a built-in barbecue area.

Panoramic views of Downtown LA to Century City are seen through a wall of Fleetwood glass doors, the previous listing notes.

Built in 2022, the main room comes with a fireplace, a dining space and an open kitchen with black granite counters.

A double-height stairwell leads to the upper level, which holds the primary suite. The main bedroom comes with a private balcony and a spa-like bathroom.

There’s also a rooftop deck and a five-car showroom.

Stefan Pommepuy and H. Blair Chang of The Agency held the listing with Drew Fenton of Carolwood Estates. Max Lindenberger of Back Bay Realty Group represented the buyer.

At the time Castro was announced as the winner of the lottery, officials did not provide biographical details, including his age and prior occupation. But Castro made sure to hand a written statement to the public.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zX5uy_0lCDMDZE00
California Lottery Director Alva Johnson announces that Edwin Castro won November’s record-high $2.04 billion PowerBall jackpot.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GPWMc_0lCDMDZE00
Business owner Joe Chahayed holds a check outside Joe’s Service Center in Altadena.
AP

“As much as I am shocked and ecstatic to have won the Powerball drawing, the real winner is the California public school system,” Castro, who did not appear in the press conference, said in his statement. “The mission of the California Lottery, which is to provide supplemental funding for California public education — both public schools and colleges — makes this a huge win for the state.

The Los Angeles Times was the first to report on the transaction.

