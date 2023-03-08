Cole Sprouse Claims His Exes Cheated On Him & The International Women's Day Backlash Is Fierce

Cole Sprouse did not hold back from spilling the tea on his past relationships, including the one with his Riverdaleco-star Lili Reinhart during his guest appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

The 30-year-old actor opened up about the “damage” his relationship with Reinhart caused to both of them, and how he’s been cheated on “by almost every single one" of his girlfriends.

Yikes.

During the podcast, Sprouse was asked if he’d ever been cheated on, and he replied by saying, “yeah by almost every single one of my girlfriends… Emotionally, yes. Very, very much. And my first girlfriend physically.”

That’s a pretty scandalous thing to say considering that he and Reinhart still work together, although it's unclear if he was referring to "emotional" or "physical" cheating.

Sprouse dived into the specifics of his relationship with Reinhart, whom he dated for around three years before ending things at the beginning of 2020, reported US Weekly.

The former Disney star confessed that the break up was “really hard” for the both of them but that they are now finally in a place where they can be friends.

“I think the work thing got difficult because it was hard to suspend all of the ways we felt about each other, and it didn’t afford us the luxury of distance to really overcome that,” said Sprouse. “I know we both did quite a lot of damage to each other.”

He also added that “all the cliches about dating someone you work with are very true.”

Sprouse also admitted that they definitely stayed together a lot longer because they worked together and because “there was a lot of pressure.”

“I think if I had loved myself a little more, I probably would have left a little earlier,” Sprouse said about his relationship with Reinhart. “I just felt like I had to take care of a lot of people, which was not good for me. I probably should have exercised more selfishness in that situation.”

Sprouse was holding a cigarette through much of the segment and social media users quickly pounced on that detail after the first clip of the interview emerged.

One Twitter user retweeted a clip from the podcast and wrote, “this is the most effective anti-smoking PSA ever created like he made it look so ugly.”

Another person tweeted, “he gives me the ick.”

Others ripped the podcast for encouraging guests to stir up personal celebrity grudges.

“Call Her Daddy podcast is so nasty,” one tweet read, which has over 2.2 million views. “Like they first invite Hailey Bieber to talk 45 minutes about Selena, and now they invite Cole Sprouse to talk about his relationship with Lili Reinhart? jobless people fr.”

\u201ccall her daddy podcast is so nasty. like they first invite hailey bieber to talk 45 minutes about selena and now they invite cole sprouse to talk about his relationship with lili reinhart? jobless people fr\u201d — ana | FAN ACCOUNT. (@ana | FAN ACCOUNT.) 1678246511

“This is a message for Cole Sprouse only… keep my wife Lili Reinhart’s name out of your mouth!” tweeted another person. “Especially on international woman’s day… get a life! it’s been THREE years.”

\u201cthis is a message for cole sprouse only\u2026 keep my wife lili reinhart\u2019s name out your mouth!



especially on international womans day\u2026 get a life! it\u2019s been THREE years\u201d — tia \u2661 (@tia \u2661) 1678282247

"All I want for international women's day is for that video of cole sprouse smoking to be deleted from my brain," said another.

Reinhart did not respond to the comments on social media as of Wednesday afternoon.

If there's one lesson to learn here it's pretty clear: don't go calling your ex out in public on a day like International Women’s Day!