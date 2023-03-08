I gave Queen Consort Camilla a Burger King crown — her reaction made me ‘proud’

It was the most unusual meat and greet.

A woman went viral for handing Queen Consort Camilla a Burger King crown during a public visit with King Charles III in Colchester, England.

“Just met the royals. Charles was on the other side. We were all wearing Burger King hats and she loved it,” read the caption of the video, which has been viewed a million times since it was posted Tuesday.

In the 16-second clip, the queen consort is seen shaking hands with several crowd members before stopping in front of a woman — later identified as Liberty Williams — who presents the crown to the royal.

“It was a last-minute gift,” Williams can be heard saying off-camera before bestowing the green cardboard crown. The interaction unfolded, fittingly, in front of a McDonald’s restaurant.

The queen consort accepts the gift with a smile.

“Oh, lovely, that’s very kind of you. Burger King,” enthused the royal before moving down the line.

Several TikTok users had it their way in the comments section.

“I just realized this is my first time hearing Camilla talk,” noted one user.

“She genuinely found it funny. She’s got a good sense of humor,” shared a second person.

“Charles is now canonically the Burger King,” a third joked.

Williams commented on the video, saying she saw the royal take the crown with her to her car — and it was the “proudest moment of my life.”

The Post reached out to her for comment.

Other commenters claimed the queen consort looked awkward.

“I actually don’t think she found it so funny though,” one user pointed out.

“She looks absolutely petrified,” observed another.

“She definitely chucked it in the bin or fireplace after,” a third person claimed.

The crowning achievement comes days after The Post reported Queen Consort Camilla will reportedly be called queen after the May coronation of King Charles.

The former Camilla Parker-Bowles has been married to King Charles since 2005 and had been known as the Duchess of Cornwall until Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September.

She became queen consort when Charles ascended to the throne — fulfilling a wish Queen Elizabeth expressed before her death.