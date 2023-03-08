Open in App
‘Married to Medicine’ star Buffie Purselle drops lawsuit suit against Instagram

By Priscilla DeGregory,

5 days ago

A former star of Bravo’s “Married to Medicine” has dropped her lawsuit claiming Instagram unfairly kicked her off the platform after her account was reopened, The Post has learned.

Buffie Purselle, who appeared on season 7 of the reality TV show, sued Instagram and parent company Meta last month claiming they wrongfully shut down her page, causing her to lose 130,000 followers and profits.

Purselle, 45, filed a court notice in Manhattan Supreme Court on Tuesday, dropping her case against the social media giant after it was reactivated on Saturday, her lawyer Brian Ponder confirmed.

“We were able to come to an agreement where my @buffiepurselle [Instagram] page was restored, which was my main goal in filing the suit,” Purselle said in a statement through her attorney Wednesday.

Purselle’s account was closed on Sept. 17, 2022, just two days after Meta sent her a notification that it removed a Sept. 9 video she posted that belonged to someone else.

Former “Married to Medicine” star Buffie Purselle dropped her suit against Instagram after her account was re-opened.
Instagram/Buffie Purselle
Purselle, who appeared on season 7 of the show, sued last month.
NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Purselle had claimed she lost her 130,000 followers and profits she made off of her account.
NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Purselle argued that she wasn’t even allowed to take the video down herself — which she would have done not realizing the clip was a proprietary comedy sketch.

She was locked out of her account soon after and she never heard back from Instagram when she and her lawyer tried to fight the move.

Purselle — also a finance and tax expert — said she had amassed 130,000 followers and used the platform to promote her book, a course she teaches, and an eyewear line which have all suffered since she lost the page.

Meta didn’t return a request for comment Wednesday.

