Yardbarker

Romelu Lukaku Favourite Over Edin Dzeko To Start Spezia Vs Inter Milan Serie A Clash, Italian Broadcaster Reports By Toni Weeler, 3 days ago

By Toni Weeler, 3 days ago

Inter striker Romelu Lukaku is ahead of Edin Dzeko in the running to start in attack alongside Lautaro Martinez in Friday evening’s Serie A match ...