Garcelle Beauvais reacts to Scandoval ‘mess’ after son Oliver kissed Raquel Leviss

“All sounds like a mess to me!” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, 56, told E! News on Tuesday. “It’s a mess and I was no part of it!”
And though Beauvais does not want to be involved, her 32-year-old son, Oliver Saunders, recently made out with “Vanderpump Rules” star Raquel Leviss, who was recently outed for having an affair with her co-star Tom Sandoval behind his girlfriend Ariana Madix’s back.
The “Jamie Foxx Show” alum said she isn’t too thrilled to watch her son’s makeout session with Leviss, 28, play out on Season 10 of the show.
“Listen, my son’s a grown man and he makes decisions, and I’m not always OK with all the decisions that he makes,” she told the outlet.
“I need to see the episode that he’s in before I can speak on it and I haven’t seen it yet.”
“since oliver has started working at @vanderpumpparis he has disrespected me and my kids in every way possible,” she wrote on Instagram at the time, adding that Oliver has “committed adultery with coworkers and guests of the restaurant.”
Samantha — who shares son Oliver Jr., 3, with her husband — said she found out about his kiss with Raquel and his “plans to continue to go on a date with Raquel while filming.”
The mom of four said she was “told to stay SILENT” about the alleged cheating, clarifying to Page Six, “Garcelle did not want me to talk about it publicly. That is why she has unfollowed me and blocked me.”
