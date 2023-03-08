Players to watch at Oregon 4A girls basketball state tournament

By René Ferrán

The OSAA 4A girls basketball state tournament begins Thursday at Forest Grove High School. Here's a look at some of the top players to watch at the event.

Pictured: Hanne Hopkins of Gladstone

G Trinity Barker, Marshfield, senior

The 5-7 combo guard transferred from North Bend over the summer and added scoring punch (10.1 points, three assists per game) to the Pirates offense while earning first-team all-Sky Em honors for the league co-champions.

P Abigail Brown, Philomath, senior

The 6-3 post dominated at both ends of the floor for the Warriors in earning first-team all-Oregon West Conference honors, leading the team in scoring (10.8 points), rebounds (6.7) and blocks (2.3). She also punished teams that tried to foul her in the low post, shooting 80% from the free throw line.

G Shelby Bruney, Astoria, sophomore

After sharing Cowapa player of the year honors as a freshman, the 5-8 wing was the sole recipient this season — and added defensive player of the year to her resume. She stuffs the stat sheet, averaging 12.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.5 steals.

G Annie Campos, Henley, junior

The 5-8 point guard won Skyline Conference player of the year honors, averaging 15 points, 12 rebounds and 6.5 assists in conference play for the Hornets. She was an honorable mention all-state selection as a sophomore.

W Rylan Davis, Madras, junior

The 5-4 spark plug of the White Buffaloes’ high-powered attack averaged 14.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.2 steals in earning first-team all-Tri-Valley Conference honors. She was an all-state honorable mention selection last year in leading Madras to a third-place finish at the state tournament.

G Sasha Esquiro, Madras, junior

The 5-4 guard had a big state tournament last year in leading the White Buffaloes to a third-place finish, making the all-tournament first team. She followed this season by making the all-Tri-Valley second team, averaging 14.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.5 assists.

F Anna Harper, Henley, sophomore

A standout underclassman for the Hornets, the 5-11 Harper complemented Campos on the wing, earning all-Skyline first-team recognition in averaging 14 points and nine rebounds in conference play.

G Hanne Hopkins, Gladstone, senior

The 5-8 wing earned first-team all-Tri-Valley recognition for the third time and player of the year honors for the second year in a row, averaging 12 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 3.2 steals per game while shooting 80% from the free throw line to lead a balanced Gladiators attack.

G Brooklyn Jaca, Baker, senior

The 5-11 wing leads a suffocating defense that allows 29.9 points per game, including six games in which an opponent scored fewer than 20 points. The first-team all-Greater Oregon selection averaged six points and three steals in league play.

F McKenzie Jonas, Crook County, senior

The 5-11 post is one of the state’s top volleyball players, having signed with Eastern Oregon after earning first-team all-state honors in the fall. Cowgirls coach Bob Boback says she could be a first-team all-state pick in basketball as well if she focused on the sport. The second-team all-Tri-Valley selection commands the boards (team-high eight rebounds per game) and is second on the team in assists and steals.

G Kate Miles, Marshfield, senior

The 5-9 point guard and daughter of coach Doug Miles was named Sky Em player of the year running the show for a balanced Pirates attack that had five players lead them in scoring during the season. Miles averaged a team-high 12.2 points, five assists and three steals.

G Hailey Monte, Gladstone, sophomore

The 5-7 wing averaged 10.9 points and 2.3 rebounds in earning second-team all-Tri-Valley honors for the conference co-champions.

F Tatum Montiel, Marshfield, sophomore

The 4A co-player of the year in volleyball while helping the Pirates win the state title now hopes to lead them to a championship double. The 5-11 wing averaged nine points and seven rebounds in earning first-team all-Sky Em honors.

G Macey Moore, Baker, senior

The 5-8 senior made the all-Greater Oregon League first team this season, averaging 10 points and four rebounds for the Bulldogs.

F Jozie Ramos, Baker, senior

The 6-0 post went over 1,000 career points in late January en route to earning Greater Oregon League player of the year honors for the second consecutive season. The first-team all-state selection last year and daughter of Bulldogs coach Jason Ramos is averaging 20.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.5 blocks this season.

G Emily Taunisila, Philomath, freshman

There were no first-year jitters for the 5-8 point guard in taking over for the defending champion Warriors. She made the all-Oregon West first team after averaging 7.3 points, a team-high 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals.

G Katelynn Weaver, Crook County, senior

Cowgirls coach Bob Boback raves that in 25 years, he has not coached a guard as talented as Weaver, who averaged 20.6 points and 6.9 steals in earning first-team all-Tri-Valley Conference honors. “Hard worker, never quits, and is really fun to watch,” Boback said. “She does it all!”

G Maitlin Young, Astoria, junior

The 5-7 wing, the daughter of a Coast Guard helicopter pilot , provided the missing ingredient to the Fishermen, who lost in the round of 16 last year. She helped Sitka reach the Alaska 3A title game last winter, and the first-team all-Cowapa pick led Astoria in scoring (16.5 points), shooting 38% from three-point range.

