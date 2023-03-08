Open in App
Houston Astros vs. Team Venezuela Starting Lineups, Pitchers

By Jack Vita,

5 days ago

The Houston Astros will play the Venezuelan National Team Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. ET at the Astros' spring training home, Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Florida. Team Venezuela will play its first World Baseball Classic game Saturday against the Dominican Republic. Here's a look at Venezuela and the Astros' starting lineups and starting pitchers for Wednesday's game.

Team Venezuela has a star-studded roster filled with Major League stars, such as Ronald Acuna Jr., Jose Altuve, Andres Gimenez, Eugenio Suarez, Miguel Cabrera and Luis Arraez.

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez will take the mound for Team Venezuela in Wednesday's exhibition game.

Venezuela will play another exhibition game Thursday, facing the New York Mets at Clover Park in St. Port Lucie, Florida.

Venezuela will play its first game of the World Baseball Classic Saturday night in Miami, Florida against the Dominican Republic.

Brandon Bielak will make his first start of the spring for the Astros Wednesday night, facing a very potent Venezuela lineup. Bielak, 26, made five appearances in 2022, logging a 3.65 ERA over 12.1 innings pitched.

Here's a look at how the Astros will line up for Wednesday's game:

1) 2B Mauricio Dubon

2) LF Jake Meyers

3) RF Chas McCormick

4) 3B Alex Bregman

5) 1B Bligh Madris

6) CF Alex McKenna

7) C Korey Lee

8) SS Dixon Machado

9) DH Joe Perez

SP Brandon Bielak

Here's a look at how Team Venezuela will line up for Wednesday's game:

1) 2B Jose Altuve

2) CF Ronald Acuna Jr.

3) 1B Luis Arraez

4) DH Miguel Cabrera

5) C Salvador Perez

6) SS Andres Gimenez

7) RF Anthony Santander

8) 3B Eugenio Suarez

9) LF David Peralta

SP Ranger Suarez

