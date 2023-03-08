Public works director to House Committee: $28M water plant needed to treat harmful manganese levels

Monticello Public Works Director Matt Leonard was at the Minnesota State Capitol on Wednesday, March 8 seeking funding for a water treatment facility that would treat high levels of manganese in drinking water that is potentially threatening the safety and wellbeing of the Monticello residents.

Leonard testified before the Minnesota House of Representative’s committee on capital investment. He was the guest of Rep. Marion O’Neill (R-Maple Lake), who earlier this year introduced HF 746, a bill seeking a $22 million grant for the construction of a water treatment plant and the related water utility infrastructure that would accompany the plant.

According to Leonard, the Minnesota Department of Health, in conjunction with the University of Minnesota, state that children and adults who drink water with a high level of manganese for an extended period of time can experience problems with memory, attention, and motor skills. Side effects are more acute in infants, who may develop longterm behavioral problems, Leonard testified.

Monticello has five municipal wells that feed directly into the city’s distribution with no further water treatment, Leonard told members of the capital investment committee.

And that’s where the problem with Monticello’s water lies.

The Minnesota Department of Health has established that the maximum recommended concentration of manganese in drinking water be 100 parts per billion for infants and 300 parts per billion for children and adults.

The average concentration of manganese coming from Monticello’s five wells averages 685 parts per billion, Leonard testified before the committee.

Those levels are more than double the 300 parts per billion recommended for children and adults and six times more than the level recommended for infants,” Leonard testified.

“Water quality samples taken at each of the five wells show all five wells exceed the maximum recommended manganese levels for adults and four exceed the recommended level for infants,” Leonard told committee members.

“One well had manganese levels over 800 parts per billion, which is eight times the recommended levels for infants,” he said.

Monticello residents are currently required to complete their own water treatment, Leonard said.

“But residents with low incomes or those living in multi-family housing units likely do not have access to these options,” Leonard said of being able to self-treat their water.

It is tough to think about the impact on families who must purchase bottled water to prepare food or prepare formula for their infants, Leonard said. The manganese in Monticello’s water also impacts people who would like to treat their water but are unable to because they do not live in a single family home, he added.

Leonard told lawmakers in St. Paul that the City of Monticello believes it is its duty to equitably treat the city’s municipal water.

“A feasibility study for water treatment options recommended the city construct a centralized water treatment plant at a cost of $28 million,” Leonard testified.

The city is going to the state for funding because of impact the $28 million would have on city residents.

“The utility rate impact on Monticello’s 5,300 households is too much,” Leonard said.

The potential state grant would cover all but $6 million of the construction and infrastructure costs.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, Leonard said, three percent of Minnesota communities on public water systems receive water above the 300 parts per billion for manganese.

“Monticello currently falls within that three percent,” Leonard said.

“With your help we can take steps necessary for our community to be part of the other 97 percent of Minnesotans who receive safe drinking water with manganese levels below 100 parts per billion,” Leonard said.

