GEICO Nationals 2023 boys bracket released: Montverde Academy takes top seed in eight-team field

The top-ranked team in the SBLive/SI Power 25 earned the No. 1 seed in a loaded field for the postseason invitational

Photo by Matt Christopher

It's almost time for some of the country's top high school basketball teams to meet up in Southwest Florida for one of the sport's most-anticipated events on a yearly basis: GEICO Nationals.

The brackets for the 2023 GEICO Nationals were announced Wednesday, and the loaded field is headlined by Montverde Academy (Florida), the top-ranked team in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 national rankings . Overall, four of the top five and eight of the top 16 teams in the country will be competing in the prestigious postseason invitational, which will be played March 30 - Apr. 1 in Fort Myers, Fla.

Montverde Academy earned the No. 1 seed after finishing the regular season with a record of 23-2, including seven wins against nationally-ranked opponents. The Eagles will look to win their third consecutive GEICO Nationals title and seventh overall in their 12th appearance at the event.

Two teams will be making their first trip to GEICO Nationals. Long Island Lutheran (New York), ranked No. 5 in the SBLive/SI Power 25, earned the second seed in what will be its debut at the tournament. St. Paul VI (Virginia), the No. 9 team in the national rankings, was slotted in the fifth seed for its first appearance.

The eight-team, single-elimination tournament also includes fellow Power 25 squads Link Academy (Missouri), Prolific Prep (California), IMG Academy (Florida), AZ Compass Prep (Arizona) and Sunrise Christian (Kansas).

All matchups will be televised by ESPN .

GEICO Nationals 2023 Bracket

QUARTERFINALS

March 30

Noon ET (ESPNU)

No. 4 Link Academy (Mo.) vs. No. 5 St. Paul VI (Va.)

2 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

No. 3 Prolific Prep (Calif.) vs. No. 6 IMG Academy (Fla.)

4 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

No. 2 Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) vs. No. 7 AZ Compass Prep (Ari.)

6 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

No. 1 Montverde Academy (Fla.) vs. No. 8 Sunrise Christian (Kan.)

SEMIFINALS

March 31 at 2:30 p.m. ET and 4:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

CHAMPIONSHIP

April 1 at Noon ET (ESPN)